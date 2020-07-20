Transparent Conductive Films - Worldwide Markets (2019-2025), Technologies, Patents, Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

DUBLIN, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transparent Conductive Films: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the publisher examines the global transparent conductive films and technology market's revenue potential and the current state of the market. The analysis includes a detailed survey of upcoming organizations in the market as well as existing players. At the industry level, the publisher identifies, examines, describes, and provides global and regional market sizes for 2019, 2020, and 2025.

While a wide range of companies operates in the market, these companies can be classified as:

Chemicals and high-performance material manufacturers

Electronics and electronic materials manufacturers

Nanomaterial and nanotechnology companies

Diversified industrial manufacturing companies

In terms of market size, the Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for transparent conductive films. The Asia-Pacific region is also witnessing the strongest growth rate and is expected to continue to be the strongest growing region in the coming years. North America is the second-largest market. Europe is the third-largest market and is expected to see a moderate growth rate. The market for transparent conductive films and technologies is expected to be moderate to low in the Middle East and Africa, and South America. However, these regions are witnessing a higher growth rate than North America and Europe. The Middle East and Africa, with a higher growth rate, will see some increase in its market share.

Segmentation by application shows that smartphones are the major segment and are among the strongest growing segments. Smartphones are followed by wearable devices. Wearable devices are expected to see the strongest growth as the wearables market/industry itself is a strong-growing market. The wearables market is witnessing strong growth worldwide and among various use areas; demand for transparent conductive films will see strong growth. Wearables are followed by tablets, other LCDs, and laptops.

The report includes:

An overview of the global markets for transparent conductive films (TCFs) and technologies

Analyses of the global market trends with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Latest information on major market drivers, opportunities and challenges, industry chain structure, regulatory and environmental updates, macroeconomic trends, and technological advancements that are affecting the overall marketplace

Emphasis on the importance of scientific research, product innovation, indium tin oxide (ITO) in TCFs processing, applications of graphenebased TCFs, and feasibility study of carbon nanotubes

Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages

An exhaustive patent analysis covering significant allotments of the U.S. patents

Competitive landscape of the global market, market share analysis of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, key contribution, and recent developments

Comprehensive company profiles of leading market participants, including C3Nano, Canatu Oy, GEOMATEC Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corp., TDK Corp., and Toray Advanced Film Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Overview

Key Market Drivers

Increasing Demand and Market for Smartphones

Growing Market for Flexible Devices

Growing Wearables Market

Strong Growth of the Solar Cells and Solar Energy Market

Market Challenges

Depleting Indium Resources

High Price of Certain ITO Alternatives

Other Issues Related to Certain ITO Alternatives

Key Trends and New Developments

Strong Continued Growth in the Asia-Pacific

Growing Focus on Non-ITO

Hybrid Transparent Conductive Films (TCFs)

End-uses

Global Market Forecast for TCFs and Technologies

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by End-use

Smartphones

Tablets

Laptops

LCDs

Wearables

Other End-uses

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Material

Indium Tin Oxide (ITO)

Non-ITO

Hybrid Materials and Technologies

Graphene

Carbon Nanotube

Silver Nanowire

Metal Mesh

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application Segment

Touch-Based Applications

Non-touch Applications

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8 Industry Structure

Supply Chain Analysis

Competitive Structure

Chemical and High-Performance Materials Manufacturers

Electronics and Electronic Material Manufacturers

Nanomaterial and Nanotechnology Companies

Diversified Industrial Manufacturing Companies

Analysis of the Global Market for TCFs

Power of Suppliers

Power of Buyers

Competition among Existing Players

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Abrisa Technologies

ACS Material LLC

C3Nano

Cambrios Advanced Materials

Canatu Oy

Chasm Advanced Materials

Dontech Inc.

Evaporated Coatings Inc.

Geomatec Co. Ltd.

Genesink

Kaneka Corp.

Kimoto Co. Ltd.

Materion Corp.

Metamaterial Inc.

Microcontinuum Inc.

Nitto Denko Corp.

Novarials Corp.

Oike & Co. Ltd.

TDK Corp.

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Advanced Film Co. Ltd.

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hi5gsj

