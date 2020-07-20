Transparent Conductive Films - Worldwide Markets (2019-2025), Technologies, Patents, Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
DUBLIN, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transparent Conductive Films: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this report, the publisher examines the global transparent conductive films and technology market's revenue potential and the current state of the market. The analysis includes a detailed survey of upcoming organizations in the market as well as existing players. At the industry level, the publisher identifies, examines, describes, and provides global and regional market sizes for 2019, 2020, and 2025.
While a wide range of companies operates in the market, these companies can be classified as:
- Chemicals and high-performance material manufacturers
- Electronics and electronic materials manufacturers
- Nanomaterial and nanotechnology companies
- Diversified industrial manufacturing companies
In terms of market size, the Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for transparent conductive films. The Asia-Pacific region is also witnessing the strongest growth rate and is expected to continue to be the strongest growing region in the coming years. North America is the second-largest market. Europe is the third-largest market and is expected to see a moderate growth rate. The market for transparent conductive films and technologies is expected to be moderate to low in the Middle East and Africa, and South America. However, these regions are witnessing a higher growth rate than North America and Europe. The Middle East and Africa, with a higher growth rate, will see some increase in its market share.
Segmentation by application shows that smartphones are the major segment and are among the strongest growing segments. Smartphones are followed by wearable devices. Wearable devices are expected to see the strongest growth as the wearables market/industry itself is a strong-growing market. The wearables market is witnessing strong growth worldwide and among various use areas; demand for transparent conductive films will see strong growth. Wearables are followed by tablets, other LCDs, and laptops.
The report includes:
- An overview of the global markets for transparent conductive films (TCFs) and technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Latest information on major market drivers, opportunities and challenges, industry chain structure, regulatory and environmental updates, macroeconomic trends, and technological advancements that are affecting the overall marketplace
- Emphasis on the importance of scientific research, product innovation, indium tin oxide (ITO) in TCFs processing, applications of graphenebased TCFs, and feasibility study of carbon nanotubes
- Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages
- An exhaustive patent analysis covering significant allotments of the U.S. patents
- Competitive landscape of the global market, market share analysis of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, key contribution, and recent developments
- Comprehensive company profiles of leading market participants, including C3Nano, Canatu Oy, GEOMATEC Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corp., TDK Corp., and Toray Advanced Film Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Overview
- Key Market Drivers
- Increasing Demand and Market for Smartphones
- Growing Market for Flexible Devices
- Growing Wearables Market
- Strong Growth of the Solar Cells and Solar Energy Market
- Market Challenges
- Depleting Indium Resources
- High Price of Certain ITO Alternatives
- Other Issues Related to Certain ITO Alternatives
- Key Trends and New Developments
- Strong Continued Growth in the Asia-Pacific
- Growing Focus on Non-ITO
- Hybrid Transparent Conductive Films (TCFs)
- End-uses
- Global Market Forecast for TCFs and Technologies
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by End-use
- Smartphones
- Tablets
- Laptops
- LCDs
- Wearables
- Other End-uses
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Material
- Indium Tin Oxide (ITO)
- Non-ITO
- Hybrid Materials and Technologies
- Graphene
- Carbon Nanotube
- Silver Nanowire
- Metal Mesh
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application Segment
- Touch-Based Applications
- Non-touch Applications
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 8 Industry Structure
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Competitive Structure
- Chemical and High-Performance Materials Manufacturers
- Electronics and Electronic Material Manufacturers
- Nanomaterial and Nanotechnology Companies
- Diversified Industrial Manufacturing Companies
- Analysis of the Global Market for TCFs
- Power of Suppliers
- Power of Buyers
- Competition among Existing Players
- Threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Substitutes
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Abrisa Technologies
- ACS Material LLC
- C3Nano
- Cambrios Advanced Materials
- Canatu Oy
- Chasm Advanced Materials
- Dontech Inc.
- Evaporated Coatings Inc.
- Geomatec Co. Ltd.
- Genesink
- Kaneka Corp.
- Kimoto Co. Ltd.
- Materion Corp.
- Metamaterial Inc.
- Microcontinuum Inc.
- Nitto Denko Corp.
- Novarials Corp.
- Oike & Co. Ltd.
- TDK Corp.
- Teijin Ltd.
- Toray Advanced Film Co. Ltd.
- Toyobo Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hi5gsj
