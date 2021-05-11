Transparent Digital Signage Market to grow by USD 4.61 billion during 2021-2025, AU Optronics Corp. and Barco NV emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

The retail sector led the market during the forecast period.

What is the key driving influencing the market?

The growth of the e-commerce market is likely to influence the market growth positively over the forecast period.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 31% during 2021-2025.

What is the key market challenge?

Online advertising may impede market growth.

How big is the APAC market?

38% of the growth will originate from APAC.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AU Optronics Corp., Barco NV, BenQ Corp., ClearLED Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Pro Display TM Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Leyard Opto Electronic Co. Ltd., and Sony Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the lowering power consumption and DIY design, growing demand for digital signage and DOOH, and surging demand for high resolution and interactive content will offer immense growth opportunities. Online advertising is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this transparent digital signage market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Transparent Digital Signage Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Transparent Digital Signage Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Retail



Automotive



Media And Entertainment



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

Transparent Digital Signage Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The transparent digital signage market report covers the following areas:

Transparent Digital Signage Market Size

Transparent Digital Signage Market Trends

Transparent Digital Signage Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the demand for high resolution and interactive content as one of the prime reasons driving the transparent digital signage market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Transparent Digital Signage Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist transparent digital signage market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the transparent digital signage market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the transparent digital signage market across North America , APAC, Europe , MEA, and South America

, APAC, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of transparent digital signage market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Media and entertainment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AU Optronics Corp.

Barco NV

BenQ Corp.

ClearLED Inc.

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Pro Display TM Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Leyard Opto Electronic Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

