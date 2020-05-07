TransPerfect And Chief Operating Officer Roy Trujillo Unveil Mr. Ben Trujillo Memorial Endowed Scholarship At New Mexico State University

NEW YORK and LAS CRUCES, N.M., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the establishment of the Mr. Ben Trujillo Memorial Endowed Scholarship at New Mexico State University (NMSU).

Trujillo, affectionately known as "Mr. Ben," was a Chimayo, New Mexico, native who was a prolific student of mathematics and the sciences, a US State Department employee, and, most importantly, a lifelong educator. He touched many lives over the years, teaching at Pojoaque High School, the University of New Mexico, New Mexico Highlands University, Northern New Mexico College, and even the New Mexico State Penitentiary. His commitment and enthusiasm inspired students in the areas of mathematics, sciences, and engineering. Many of his students went on to achieve success in business, research, engineering, technology, and the military. He passed away on May 27, 2008.

The Mr. Ben Trujillo Memorial Endowed Scholarship endowment is initially funded through a $26,250 joint gift from TransPerfect and the company's Chief Operating Officer, Roy Trujillo, son of "Mr. Ben."

Scholarship award recipients must have a declared major in the NMSU College of Engineering and meet several criteria for eligibility, including being a freshman or sophomore undergraduate student and holding legal residence in New Mexico. Other factors, including GPA performance and whether the applicant is a first-generation college student, are considered. Honorees will be selected each year by the Scholarship Committee of the College of Engineering.

Roy Trujillo stated, "It's one of the greatest honors of my life to establish this scholarship in my dad's name. He believed so passionately in education, knowledge, and teaching. It brings me great pride to continue in the spirit of his work by making more opportunities available to deserving students at NMSU."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, "Mr. Ben was a beloved man who inspired his students in so many ways. Among his greatest legacies is his son, Roy, who has made an immeasurable impact on TransPerfect over his 20 years with our company. It's our great privilege to show our appreciation to him and to the Trujillo family through this endowment."

