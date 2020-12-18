TransPerfect And Its Employees Donate More Than $50,000 In Toys To Marine Toys For Tots

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced a donation on behalf of the company and its employees of more than $50,000 in toys purchased as part of its annual Toys for Tots charity drive. This is the largest-ever total donated by the company in its ten-year history of working with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

The employee-led initiative involved TransPerfect offices around the US donating and raising money for the charity, with the total matched 100 percent by the company. The campaign originally began through the efforts of a small group of employees in the company's New York office and has since grown to twenty US offices participating.

Toys for Tots collects and distributes toys to America's less fortunate children with the goal of bringing them the joy of Christmas and sending a message of hope. TransPerfect offices designated a shopping day, which was done virtually for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, where employees chose gifts to be donated to the program and eventually gifted to a child.

Since TransPerfect's first campaign in 2010, the company has raised nearly $200,000 and donated over 14,000 toys to help brighten the holiday season for children across the country.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, "Helping others is something our employees feel passionate about and show through their fundraising and personal donations. We are proud of their generosity and grateful to be able to support Toys for Tots and their efforts to bring hope and joy to children and their families during this holiday season."

For questions about TransPerfect's Toys for Tots campaign or any of the company's charitable efforts, contact [email protected].

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com .

SOURCE TransPerfect

Related Links

http://www.transperfect.com

