TransPerfect Announces GlobalLink NEXT 2020

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect , the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that its annual GlobalLink NEXT conference will take place in a fully virtual format from September 30 to October 1. Registration and program details can be found at www.globallinknext.com.

GlobalLink NEXT 2020 features two days of content, including innovation spotlights, case studies, product workshops, and breakout tracks. Attendees can choose from sessions organized by industry and by technology. Client speakers and speakers from TransPerfect will highlight new GlobalLink product releases and innovations related to translation management, website localization, machine translation, AI data annotation, and component content management.

This year's virtual format provides participants the opportunity to tailor their experience by industry, with specialized sessions for life sciences, medical device, and travel/hospitality, among others. Functional tracks include translation management and workflow, website localization, and global customer experience.

Going into its sixth year, GlobalLink NEXT is known for client spotlight sessions and thought leadership panels. The 2020 lineup offers insights from 25 global leaders, including Avis, Google, Hilton, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, Pfizer, Procter & Gamble, Rockwell Automation, Rosewood Hotels, UPS, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Xylem. More speakers will be added to the program in the coming weeks.

Matt Hauser, TransPerfect's Senior Vice President of Content Solutions, noted, "The theme for this year's event is 'Digital Acceleration,' and we're very excited to deliver more than 100 sessions designed for attendees whose content needs have evolved in a world that has quickly gone digital. We have built the program so that attendees can consume content at their own pace, even after the official event dates are over, in acknowledgement of all our clients working remotely."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "With more people spending larger blocks of time online, the need for organizations to communicate with global consumers and to create content using best-practice technology has never been more important. Of course, we look forward to the day when we can again host our GlobalLink NEXT attendees face to face, but 2020's virtual environment offers some unique advantages – such as the ability to greater customize content. We look forward to embracing this format and delivering a truly first-class conference experience for attendees."

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100+ cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com .

SOURCE TransPerfect

Related Links

http://www.transperfect.com

