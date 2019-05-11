TransPerfect Announces New Location In Edinburgh

EDINBURGH, Scotland and NEW YORK, May 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the opening of a new office in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Edinburgh is the newest addition to the company's global footprint that now numbers more than 100 offices on six continents. This is TransPerfect's first office based in Scotland.

Scotland's capital city is known for its strength in the financial services and technology/software industries. Major companies based in Edinburgh include Royal Bank of Scotland, Aegon UK, Skyscanner, NHS Lothian, and Standard Life Aberdeen.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "We're proud to open in Edinburgh and look forward to being part of this historic and vibrant city."

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language services and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

SOURCE TransPerfect

Related Links

http://www.transperfect.com

