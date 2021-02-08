TransPerfect Captures Fourteen Stevie Awards For Sales And Customer Service

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that its employees and teams won fourteen awards at the 2021 Stevie Awards® for Sales & Customer Service. Many of the winners are being recognized for their commitment to helping clients facing challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

This year's winners from TransPerfect included:

Global Sales Team of the Year – Silver Award

Most Valuable Response by a Sales Team – Government, Silver Award

Customer Service Leader of the Year – Jelita Adams , Silver Award

, Silver Award Customer Service Leader of the Year – Steven Cheeseman , Silver Award

, Silver Award Worldwide Sales Executive of the Year – Alexandros Poulis , Silver Award

, Silver Award Woman of the Year in Sales – Alys Collins , Silver Award

, Silver Award Woman of the Year in Sales – Alexandra Farrell , Silver Award

, Silver Award Woman of the Year in Sales – Jessica Peyser , Silver Award

, Silver Award Most Valuable Response by a Business Development Team – TransPerfect Europe, Bronze Award

Most Valuable Customer Service Professional – Joel Brandon-Bravo , Bronze Award

, Bronze Award Contact Center Professional of the Year – Meghan Mackow , Bronze Award

, Bronze Award Contact Center Manager of the Year – Niki McIver , Bronze Award

, Bronze Award Customer Service Leader of the Year – Sarah Minkoff Stevens , Bronze Award

, Bronze Award Business Development Professional of the year – Jonathan Vion , Bronze Award

Winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on April 14.

Judges considered more than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes representing 51 countries and virtually every industry. Over 160 professionals took part on specialized judging committees, scoring each organization based on performance across 90 categories. Winners were determined by the average of those scores.

In 2020, TransPerfect was fortunate to have had the opportunity to apply resources and technologies to support clients, governmental agencies, and the general public facing challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In the toughest working environment in memory for most organizations, 2021 Stevie Award winners still found ways to innovate, grow sales, please their customers, and secure new business," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Gallagher. "The judges have recognized and rewarded this, and we join them in applauding this year's winners for their continued success. We look forward to recognizing them on April 14."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "We are proud of our Stevie Award winners and our staff as a whole this year. TransPerfect's only true asset is its people, and it is a privilege to work alongside such a talented and professional team."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie Award winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

