TransPerfect Dataforce Volunteers Data to Help AI and Chatbot Developers Provide Information on COVID-19 in Multiple Languages

NEW YORK, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it is sharing a data set that will help AI and chatbot developers from around the world provide information on COVID-19 in multiple languages.

TransPerfect DataForce specializes in building better AI experiences through data collection and annotation. The group has a broad pool of global resources and advanced technologies that gives it the ability to aggregate and package data that can be highly useful in improving responsiveness to COVID-19.

Many people turn to AI-powered platforms to get questions answered, and the information available is constantly changing. These new channels are popular but not always up to date, and in a rapidly evolving global crisis, updated information and guidance is essential. The data set provided by TransPerfect will allow researchers and technology organizations to train smart chatbots that could substantially increase the coverage and appropriateness of responses provided by systems integrated into websites, social media services, virtual assistants, and other platforms.

TransPerfect has made the training data set, which is available in English, Spanish, Arabic, and Mandarin Chinese, accessible at no charge to help improve the quantity and accuracy of available information. Interested organizations can access the data set on the DataForce website.

To illustrate the utility of the data set, TransPerfect has also created a demo chatbot that can answer your COVID-19 questions. The chatbot is not publicly available, but you can request a live demonstration.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "The TransPerfect DataForce AI team has produced a data set that will help clients provide COVID-19 information in multiple languages—and, as the fight against the pandemic requires effective communication, we've decide to make this data set available free of charge."

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com .

SOURCE TransPerfect

Related Links

http://www.transperfect.com

