TransPerfect Debuts MediaNEXT Integration for Brightcove

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect , the world's leading provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced a new MediaNEXT integration is available in the Brightcove Marketplace. The solution gives users a new way to leverage TransPerfect's MediaNEXT creative media localization management solution with Brightcove's Video Cloud platform.

The combination of Brightcove's robust streaming technology platform and MediaNEXT's extended media localization capabilities provides users with a comprehensive solution for managing global media content with minimal effort.

The integration pulls source material automatically and securely from Brightcove into MediaNEXT for translation and localization. Upon completion, audio and text tracks are routed back into Brightcove.

"Streaming platforms and content creators are expanding into new geographies and reaching new audiences faster than ever. To ensure platforms maximize their efforts, a strong localization strategy will help deliver the right content to viewers," said Rajan Shah, VP of Technology Partners & Integrations at Brightcove. "We are excited to welcome TransPerfect to the Brightcove Marketplace, which will provide our customers with localization capability that will help them deliver relevant content to viewers at scale."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "As brands engage more and more audiences through video, we're proud to offer a Brightcove integration that offers customers seamless access to localization solutions."

About Brightcove

Brightcove creates the world's most reliable, scalable, and secure streaming technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 80 countries, Brightcove's intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook . Visit www.brightcove.com .

About MediaNEXT

MediaNEXT is TransPerfect's specialized media division that offers a wide variety of media globalization solutions for international storytelling. MediaNEXT's hybrid model for media localization leverages a cloud-based technology platform and a worldwide network of production centers, recording studios, and mixing rooms. MediaNEXT's unique media solutions are supported by state-of-the-art technology and deliver top-quality translation, subtitling, voiceover, dubbing, and accessibility services to many of the world's most renowned brands. To find out more, visit: www.transperfect.com/medianext.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com

