TransPerfect Donates Over $25,000 To Australian Bushfire Relief

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced donations totaling more than $25,000 to two nonprofit organizations working on relief and recovery efforts for the Australian bushfires. The donation is a combination of employee contributions and a company match.

Funds will be directed to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service and Australian Red Cross. New South Wales Rural Fire Service is the world's largest volunteer crew, providing fire and emergency response—including real-time updates, care specialists, and recovery assistance—to approximately 95% of the state. Australian Red Cross is providing 24/7 support, including evacuation, relief centers, and emergency aid, as well as grants for people whose homes were destroyed or structurally damaged and for those hospitalized with injuries from the fires.

TransPerfect has a history of employee-driven disaster response programs. After the Asian tsunami of 2004, the company instituted a program to match 100% of individual donations to amplify the efforts of its employees who were eager to help. Since then, company match campaigns have doubled employee donations in response to Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, Haiti Relief, Hurricane Katrina, Cyclone Nargis in Myanmar (Burma), the Sichuan Earthquake, and other disasters.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "Part of TransPerfect's identity is a commitment to give back to the communities in which we live and work. With so many affected by these disasters, we're grateful to play a small role in support of the relief efforts. The generosity and compassion of TransPerfect employees who contribute to donation matching programs never ceases to amaze me."

More information about each of these groups can be found here:

New South Wales Rural Fire Service: https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/

Australian Red Cross: https://www.redcross.org.au/

About New South Wales Rural Fire Service

The NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) is the world's largest volunteer fire service. Our members provide fire and emergency services to approximately 95 percent of NSW. NSW RFS members attend a range of incidents and activities: Bush and grass fires, House and structure fires, Storm damage, Search and rescue, Motor vehicle accidents, Community education, and Bush fire mitigation.

About Australian Red Cross

Australian Red Cross provides relief in times of crisis and care when it's needed most. Australian Red Cross is an active humanitarian movement focused on building resilient communities and supporting people during disasters.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.





SOURCE TransPerfect

Related Links

http://www.transperfect.com

