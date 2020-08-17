TransPerfect Introduces Free On-Demand Translation Tool For Google Chrome With Release Of GlobalLink NOW Extension

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the launch of GlobalLink NOW. This browser-based extension for Google Chrome provides users with access to on-demand translation services that can support needs on scales suitable for both small businesses and global enterprises.

GlobalLink NOW is an extension of TransPerfect's GlobalLink translation management system, which helps simplify the process of translating and deploying multilingual content. This new plug-in, available for download in the Google Chrome extension store, allows users to instantly translate content with a few mouse clicks. It is compatible with virtually any type of online content, including web pages, support tickets, chat, and email, giving users powerful translation functionality directly in their browser.

Chrome users can download the free GlobalLink NOW extension here.

By employing neural machine translation and AI technology to securely deliver high-quality content on demand, GlobalLink NOW dramatically reduces the challenges associated with overcoming language barriers. In addition to performing ad hoc translation, GlobalLink NOW can also leverage existing translation memories and glossary assets for an additional level of quality and content consistency.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe remarked, "TransPerfect has always been focused on providing our clients with options based on their differing requirements. GlobalLink NOW offers organizations a secure, intuitive, and scalable solution for deploying high-quality MT content."

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

