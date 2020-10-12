TransPerfect Launches StudioNEXT 2.0 Enabling Cloud Streaming For Dubbing And Voiceover Projects

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the release of version 2.0 of its StudioNEXT cloud-streaming dubbing and voiceover platform as the company continues to launch products aimed at bringing a new level of efficiencies to the audio recording industry.

StudioNEXT is part of the company's MediaNEXT suite of AI-powered tools that automate and simplify workflows for creating and adapting media for audiences in any language using both virtual recording and traditional studio setups.

With StudioNEXT 2.0, organizations can:

Enable voice actors and directors to benefit from cloud-streaming technology, which will facilitate professional-quality dubbing and voiceover from distributed locations.

Increase productivity with a redesigned user interface that improves the navigation experience for actors and directors.

Improve quality with a newly designed rythmo band that gives talent better readability and accessibility by providing customization of viewing preferences for each user.

Interactively record in a remote environment as voice actors can now review recordings and listen to other character recordings.

Collaborate from anywhere with integrated video talkback features that give actors, directors, and clients the ability to communicate and offer feedback in real time. Authorized users can securely enter and exit recording sessions from anywhere in the world.

Utilize multitrack recording with dedicated tracks per character that are now available through the recording session life cycle.

Synchronize easily with editing and mixing platforms with Advanced Authoring Format (AAF) export to digital audio workstations, including Pro Tools, Logic Pro, and REAPER, while keeping the metadata and supporting time-code information.

Edit more efficiently with an expanded post-recording suite that now allows trimming, moving, splitting, and snapping audio chunks with minimal clicks.

All upgrades to StudioNEXT are part of TransPerfect's strategy to promote hybrid models for recording that combine cloud recording from home studios with the company's global network of owned-and-operated studios for recording, editing, and mixing. The combination of these services gives clients the options and flexibility to meet timing and budgetary requirements, particularly during a time when the availability of traditional studios is reduced.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, "StudioNEXT enables clients and voice talent to produce professional quality recordings, outside the confines of the traditional studio environment. Given the importance of web-based collaboration and remote working in today's world, these advancements could not have come at a more crucial time."

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100+ cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com .

