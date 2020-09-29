TransPerfect Life Sciences' C3 Summit Kicks Off Series of "Conversations on Clinical Content"

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect Life Sciences , a leading provider of technologies and services to support clinical trials and product development for the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced the inaugural summit in its new thought leadership series, C3: Conversations on Clinical Content. Held from October 13-15, the virtual conference will feature a series of industry expert-led webinars focused on remote trial management and TMF insights.

The C3 program is built and led by subject matter experts from the Trial Interactive eClinical innovation team in collaboration with clients and partners who have helped identify key topics of interest. With the rapid adoption of remote solutions in response to COVID-19, C3 was created to help teams of all sizes learn new strategies to help them adapt. Organizations that are advanced in their eClinical infrastructure as well as those implementing their first eTMF will benefit from sessions that offer guidance for cultivating successful approaches to remote trial management and oversight. Particular emphasis will be focused on the documentation required to pass regulatory inspections.

Session topics include

eTMF implementation

TMF inspection planning

Enabling remote trial management

AI and machine learning for eTMF and clinical documentation

Planning for an uncertain 2021

As an ongoing series, C3 aims to build a continuously growing community that brings sponsors, sites, and CROs together periodically to exchange lessons and insights on clinical content collaboration, management, and oversight. Together, all C3 contributors will raise awareness for the most practical approaches to succeed in a remote environment, improve quality, reduce risks, and increase speed throughout all stages of a clinical trial.

Michael Smyth, Division President of TransPerfect Life Sciences Solutions, commented, "With study teams making their plans for 2021, we are working to bring them as much expertise as possible through the C3 Summit series. Our goal is to create as many opportunities as possible to advance the conversation around remote, paperless solutions for clinical research and to share information that helps overcome product development obstacles."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "The C3 Summit and series will provide attendees a unique opportunity to engage with clinical content thought leaders. I would like to thank our speakers in advance for sharing their industry experience and insight."

About Trial Interactive

TransPerfect's Trial Interactive is an industry leader in practical e-clinical innovation that simplifies and automates clinical processes for sponsors, CROs, and sites around the world. The 21 CFR Part 11 compliant unified platform delivers an author-to-archive collaboration experience with solutions for clinical document management, site selection, site activation, e-learning, compliance training, quality, and more with seamless solution interoperability and indexing to the eTMF. Trial Interactive is consistently selected by clinical professionals for providing the most comprehensive yet intuitive experience with the most complete offering of technology and expert TMF services. Trial Interactive helps study teams streamline their operations by cutting unnecessary expenses, expediting timelines, reducing compliance risks, and improving operational excellence. For more information on Trial Interactive, please contact[email protected] or +1 212.400.8848, or visit www.trialinteractive.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

