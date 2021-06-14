TransPerfect Life Sciences Unveils AI-Powered TMF Automation with Trial Interactive 10.2

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect Life Sciences, a leading provider of services and technologies to support global clinical trials and product development for the biopharmaceutical industry, today announced its release of version 10.2 of the award-winning Trial Interactive eClinical platform. The latest enhancements enable study teams to expedite TMF document processing and simplify oversight.

Trial Interactive delivers user-friendly document and trial management solutions to help pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and CRO companies effectively streamline product development lifecycles. The platform improves speed, quality, and compliance across site identification, site feasibility, study start-up, personnel training, regulated content management, eISF, eTMF management, and more. A fully connected solution, Trial Interactive offers fast-to-implement and cost-effective solutions in a secure 21 CFR Part 11 compliant environment.

The updated Trial Interactive 10.2 platform introduces these thematic improvements:

Enterprise eTMF : Time-saving, convenient, and simple TMF document processing that supports an enterprise author-to-archive approach with features like query management, planned documents, responsibilities, and due date reminders





: Time-saving, convenient, and simple TMF document processing that supports an enterprise author-to-archive approach with features like query management, planned documents, responsibilities, and due date reminders TMF Automation : Strategically applied machine learning to improve quality and expedite document processing with metadata extraction, auto-classification, and scanning





: Strategically applied machine learning to improve quality and expedite document processing with metadata extraction, auto-classification, and scanning TMF Best Practice : Enhanced oversight and compliance via portfolio dashboards with timeliness metrics, eTMF health KPIs, instant audit trials, and the capability to certify copies via mobile device





: Enhanced oversight and compliance via portfolio dashboards with timeliness metrics, eTMF health KPIs, instant audit trials, and the capability to certify copies via mobile device Events Management: Ability to manage amendments, milestones, visits, and other updates to the eTMF and apply events to eTMF required document and placeholder definitions

TransPerfect's Trial Interactive has an extensive track record of ensuring global study teams operate efficiently through all phases of a clinical trial, facilitating inspection readiness and helping bring life-changing therapies to patients. The eClinical platform is built by clinical professionals for clinical professionals—with a practical approach to innovation and collaboration powered by industry experts.

Michael Smyth, Division President of TransPerfect Life Sciences Solutions, stated, "Trial Interactive 10.2 answers calls from study teams to use AI and machine learning to complete essential TMF processes automatically. We know the importance of quality, completeness, and timeliness and believe 10.2 helps fulfill our mission to provide clients with the tools to meet regulatory requirements and enhance clinical trial strategies."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, "Introducing our first AI-powered TMF automation is a great step forward for Trial Interactive clients. The faster document processing is for study teams, the faster sponsors can bring treatments to patients."

About Trial Interactive

TransPerfect's Trial Interactive is an industry leader in practical eClinical innovation that simplifies and automates clinical processes for sponsors, CROs, and sites around the world. The 21 CFR part 11 compliant unified platform delivers an author-to-archive collaboration experience with solutions for clinical document management, site selection, site activation, eLearning, compliance training, quality, and more with seamless solution interoperability and indexing to the eTMF. Trial Interactive is consistently selected by clinical professionals for providing the most comprehensive yet intuitive experience with the most complete offering of technology and expert TMF services. Trial Interactive helps study teams streamline their operations by cutting unnecessary expenses, expediting timelines, reducing compliance risks, and improving operational excellence. For more information on Trial Interactive, please contact [email protected] or +1 212.400.8848, or visit www.trialinteractive.com.

About TransPerfect Life Sciences

TransPerfect Life Sciences specializes in supporting global development and commercialization of drugs, treatments, and devices designed to improve and save lives. Our comprehensive solutions include eTMF and eClinical technologies, paper TMF migration, pharmacovigilance and safety solutions, translation and language services, and call center support. With offices in over 100 cities worldwide, TransPerfect is the ideal partner to ensure that your global launch makes a global impact. For more information, please visit our website at www.lifesciences.transperfect.com.

