TransPerfect Music City Bowl Canceled Due To COVID-19 Concerns

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business and the title sponsor for the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, today announced that the college football game, which was scheduled to take place on December 30, has been canceled.

The TransPerfect Music City Bowl is played annually and features a matchup of Big Ten and Southeastern Conference (SEC) bowl-eligible teams. This year's game was set to pit the University of Iowa (6-2) against the University of Missouri (5-5). However, an uptick in positive cases of COVID-19 led Missouri health officials to suspend all football-related activities.

This was TransPerfect's first year in a multiyear commitment as the game's title sponsor. The TransPerfect Music City Bowl has become known locally as "Nashville's Holiday Tradition" and has gained prominence thanks to the attractiveness of the city as a destination.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, "While I cannot say I'm excited to be conveying this information, I am excited to be prioritizing the safety of TransPerfect Music City Bowl participants, staff, and fans. We are fully committed to the future of the Bowl and look forward to 2021's game with optimism and enthusiasm."

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

