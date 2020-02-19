TransPerfect Supports the Arts with $15,000 Donation of Website Localization Services and Technology to Koltun Ballet Boston

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it has donated $15,000 worth of website localization services and technology to Koltun Ballet Boston (KBB).

KBB is the premier ballet and dance school in the Boston area, and 40% of its students come from homes where English is a second language. As part of their efforts to attract and support international students, KBB chose to translate their website in Chinese, Japanese, and Russian.

Alexandra Koltun is the Co-Founding Director of KBB. She is a graduate of the Vaganova Ballet Academy and is a former soloist and principal dancer at Mariinsky/Kirov and Boston ballets. Koltun stated, "Our school has tripled in size over the last three years, and we continue to draw more and more Asian and Russian students. Even though all the students are expected to speak English, the website allows our students' extended families and friends—many of whom do not speak English—to understand and appreciate our school."

The site is localized and maintained using TransPerfect's GlobalLink OneLink website localization technology, which provides a user-friendly site localization process with virtually no IT involvement.

"TransPerfect's processes and technology are really smooth. We appreciate the collaborative nature of the relationship, as well as the ability to use their on-page editor to make changes in context. We worked closely with their teams to fine-tune very specific ballet terms that will now be remembered by their systems for future translation work," commented Alex Lapshin, Co-Founding Director of KBB, graduate of the Bolshoi Ballet Academy and former soloist and principal dancer at Vienna, Montreal, and Boston ballets. "We're really pleased with the result and feel this investment will give KBB the international recognition that Alexandra and I are seeking."

Phil Shawe, President and CEO of TransPerfect, stated, "Koltun Ballet Boston is connected to some of the finest ballet professionals and has a history of producing and exporting bright talent to professional companies all over the world. We're grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the arts by donating our services and technology to help KBB achieve their international goals."

