TransPerfect's GlobalLink Vasont Inspire CCMS Releases New .NET Core Build And Surpasses Industry Performance Standards

NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the release of the newest version of its GlobalLink Vasont Inspire Component Content Management System (CCMS). The new build runs on an advanced .NET Core platform, which has improved overall performance by 50%, providing users with greater content management efficiency.

Improvements in several key areas contributed to the notable jump in overall performance. Import and export times are reduced by 60%. Publishing process timelines are cut in half. Translation-packaging operations are 75% to 90% faster. When combined, the upgraded .NET Core back end cuts the time it takes companies to get their content to customers by 50%. In addition, users in compliance, marketing, and technology departments experience greater responsiveness even as their content management needs increase.

To address challenges created by growing file sizes and content volumes, TransPerfect's development team decided to refactor and optimize the GlobalLink CCMS back end software around .NET Core. Joining the .NET Core community gives the GlobalLink CCMS team a superior technology platform on which to add features and customizations that extend and enhance Vasont Inspire and deliver more value to clients. The move to .NET Core improves the productivity and performance of content contributors and enables clients to complete critical business processes more quickly.

Phil Shawe, TransPerfect President and CEO, commented, "Our technology teams are relentlessly innovating. For large volumes of content, GlobalLink CCMS can be an invaluable tool for authoring and updating."

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

About GlobalLink CCMS

TransPerfect's GlobalLink CCMS solutions provide the world's best digital foundations for helping companies deliver superior customer experiences with personalized content at scale. Procter & Gamble, Xylem, Merck, Kohler, Cray, GE Healthcare, Lexmark, Polycom, and many more Forbes Global 2000 organizations rely on the Astoria CCMS and Vasont CCMS to increase returns on their marketing investments by a factor of five or more, thereby anchoring digital transformations across global markets. GlobalLink CCMS solutions extend to web-based portals and to mobile-device apps, forming a content supply chain that includes authoring, content management, translation management, and rendering systems, fully integrated and delivered on public or private clouds. GlobalLink CCMS solutions have received numerous awards, including several appearances on the EContent 100 list of "best and brightest digital content companies."

