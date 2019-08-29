TransPerfect's Internship Program Named Among America's Top 100 For 2019

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that its internship program, which counts thousands of students and professionals among its list of alumni, has been named one of the country's top 100 programs for 2019. The full list of recognized employers can be found here.

This accolade comes as the result of a survey of over 100,000 students and a panel of industry expert judges, all coordinated by career site WayUp. TransPerfect was specifically praised for providing access to senior leadership through the "Innovation Challenge" initiative, as well as some of the social and teambuilding activities made available to interns.

TransPerfect employed almost 200 interns in 2019, spread across 28 cities in 14 countries. While the intern population is at its largest in the summer months, the program regularly includes more than 100 interns in many capacities throughout the year.

Nadim Ali, Vice President of Talent Acquisition at TransPerfect, noted, "We treat internships as career apprenticeships and real-world training opportunities—it's not about fetching coffee or performing only remedial tasks. Our interns participate in the day-to-day projects and challenges in our business and play an important role preparing the company's next generation of leaders to drive our future growth."

Other organizations with programs recognized in WayUp's list include Bloomberg, BMW of North America, Cigna, Citi, Facebook, Goldman Sachs, Google, IBM, L'Oréal, Salesforce, Samsung, SAP, Under Armour, and United Airlines.

Phil Shawe, President and CEO of TransPerfect, commented, "TransPerfect has a long tradition of developing homegrown talent; many of our senior managers started with the company in junior roles. We're humbled and grateful to have our internship program recognized among the country's 100 best. We take great pride in finding and fostering the next generation of top performers. Lastly, it is personally fulfilling for our management team to see the company's interns move on and succeed in their careers—be at TransPerfect or elsewhere."

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 90 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® Product Suite to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

