Transplant Diagnostic Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 - 2026

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Transplant Diagnostic Market - Overview



This report on the transplant diagnostic market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market.Rising incidence of chronic diseases such as chronic kidney disease (CKD), end-stage renal disease, coronary artery disease, and acute & chronic hepatitis among all age groups, particularly the geriatric population, is increasing the usage of transplant diagnostic techniques owing to the rise in organ transplantation.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5586932



Increase in success rates of transplantation and favorable reimbursement policies and frequent funding are the major drivers of the global transplant diagnostic market.



The transplant diagnostic market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market.It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on screening, technique, application, product & services, end-user, and geography.



A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section.Additionally, the section comprises major player's product portfolio-based on technology & application to understand the competitive landscape in the market.



This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global transplant diagnostic market.



Based on application, the market has been segmented into stem cell transplantation and solid organ transplantation.The solid organ transplantation segment has been further sub-segmented into kidney, liver, heart, lungs, pancreas, and small bowel.



The application segments have been analyzed based on available cost-effectiveness and preference use of technologies by physicians and patients. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.



Based on technique, the transplant diagnostic market has been classified into molecular assay and non-molecular assay.In terms of screening, the transplant diagnostic market has been segregated into pre-transplant diagnostic and post-transplant diagnostic.



The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on prevalence of the chronic diseases, available transplant treatment, and geographical coverage. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year



Based on end-user, the transplant diagnostic market has been split into hospital & transplant centers, research laboratories, and others.In terms of product & services, the transplant diagnostic market has been classified into reagents & consumables, instruments, and software & services based on the product & services.



The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on prevalence of the diseases, awareness levels among people about organ donations, and geographical coverage.The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026.



The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.



In terms of region, the global transplant diagnostic market has been segmented into five major regions and the key countries in the respective regions are: North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.



The report also profiles major players in the global transplant diagnostic market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include EMS Electro Medical Systems S.A., BTL corporate, Dornier MedTech GmbH, and Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH., Siemens AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, ?NCELER MEDICAL LTD, and Guangzhou Longest Science & Technology Co.



The global transplant diagnostic market has been segmented as given below:



Global Transplant Diagnostic Market, by Screening, 2016?2026

Pre-Transplant Diagnostic

Post-Transplant Diagnostic



Global Transplant Diagnostic Market, by Technique, 2016?2026

Molecular Assay

Non-Molecular Assay



Global Transplant Diagnostic Market, by Application, 2016?2026

Solid Organ Transplantation

Kidney

Liver

Heart

Lungs

Pancreas

Small Bowel

Stem Cell Transplantation



Global Transplant Diagnostic Market, by Product & Services, 2016?2026

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments

Software & Services



Global Transplant Diagnostic Market, by End-user, 2016?2026

Hospitals

Clinics

Rehab centers

Others



Global Transplant Diagnostic Market, by Region, 2016?2026

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5586932



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

