Transplant Diagnostics Market Size to Hit US$ 5.90 Bn by 2027

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global transplant diagnostics market size is expected to hit around US$ 5,902.2 Mn by 2027. Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled "Transplant Diagnostics Market (By Product & Service: Reagents & Consumables, Instruments, Software & Services; By Technology: Molecular Assay, Non-molecular Assay; By Transplant Type: Solid Organ Transplantation, Stem Cell Transplantation, Soft Tissue Transplantation, Bone marrow Transplantation; By End User: Independent Reference Laboratories, Hospitals & Transplant Centers, Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 - 2027".

Transplant diagnostics help in organ transplantation, a procedure intended to replace organs when they stop proper functioning. Some of the most common organs transplantation includes kidney, liver, heart, lung, and pancreas among others. Growing knowledge about human anatomy and transplantation along with increasing number of chronic and infectious diseases across the globe is primarily driving the market value. Technological advancement and increasing investment in the healthcare sector are supporting the market value. The increasing adoption of diagnostics including pre and post-transplant screening is supporting the market value.

The global transplant diagnostics market is segmented into product & service, technology, transplant type, end-user, and geography. On the basis of product & service the market is segmented into reagents & consumables, instruments, software & services. By technology, the market is divided into molecular assay and non-molecular assay. Based on transplant type, the market is bifurcated into solid organ transplantation, stem cell transplantation, soft tissue transplantation, bone marrow transplantation. Additionally, end-user of transplant diagnostics include independent reference laboratories, hospitals & transplant centers, and research laboratories & academic institutes.

By technology, the molecular assay segment accounted for the major share in the market. Molecular assay segment is further bifurcated into PCR-based molecular assay, and sequencing-based molecular assay, where PCR-based molecular assay includes real-time PCR, sequence-specific primer-PCR, sequence-specific oligonucleotide-PCR, and other PCR-based molecular assays. Additionally, sequencing-based molecular assay includes Sanger sequencing and next-generation sequencing among others. The segment is particularly gaining growth owing to its implementation in a large number of applications and preferences by doctors over non-molecular assays.

On the basis of end-user, independent reference laboratories are leading the market with a major share. The segment is having potential share owing to the rapid modernization and automation of diagnostic laboratories. The increasing number of R&D activities in independent reference laboratories is further driving the segmental market value.

In 2019, North America held the major share of the global transplant diagnostics market. The region is also expected to continue with its dominance over the forecast timeframe from 2020 to 2027. The well-established healthcare infrastructure and a high volume of organ transplantation due to the availability of advance technologies are accelerating the market value.

Some of the leading competitors are BAG Healthcare, BD (US), Biofortuna (UK), bioMérieux S.A., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), CareDx (US), , F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), GenDx (Netherlands), Hologic (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Immucor, Inc. (US), Luminex Corporation (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), Takara Bio (Japan), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US). Transplant diagnostics companies have announced mergers and acquisitions to expand their position in the Transplant diagnostics industry. Major players are also moving into new regions and advanced technologies for expansion.

Some of the key observations regarding transplant diagnostics industry include:

Care Dx, a US-based firm has acquired another US-based company, XynManagement in August 2019 , particularly to simplify transplant quality tracking and list management. Care Dx has also launched the Allosure for lung transplants in 2019.

, particularly to simplify transplant quality tracking and list management. Care Dx has also launched the Allosure for lung transplants in 2019. Hologic has established a learning and experience center in Zaventem ( Belgium ) In March 2019 , to create awareness about the benefits of diagnostic products, including transplant diagnostic products among customers, healthcare professionals, and employees across Europe , the Middle East , and Africa .

) In , to create awareness about the benefits of diagnostic products, including transplant diagnostic products among customers, healthcare professionals, and employees across , the , and . F. Hoffman-LA Roche Limited, Switzerland based organization has launched the Cobas Plasma Separation Card in 2018.

based organization has launched the Cobas Plasma Separation Card in 2018. Viracor Eurofins, a US-based infectious disease testing laboratory has received an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA for its Clinical Diagnostics' molecular laboratory-developed test (LDT). Moreover, Viracor Eurofins is operating in infectious diseases, transplantation, immunology, and allergy, for diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring for more than 35 years.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has opened a new transplant diagnostics facility in West Hills . The company's diagnostic tests are used by transplant centers across the globe to determine the compatibility of recipients and donors, pre- and post-transplant. The procedures also help in detecting antibodies that can lead to transplant rejection.

. The company's diagnostic tests are used by transplant centers across the globe to determine the compatibility of recipients and donors, pre- and post-transplant. The procedures also help in detecting antibodies that can lead to transplant rejection. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), American Society of Nephrology (ASN) and National Kidney Foundation (NKF) has announced the selection of 25 innovators who are selected as the winners in two categories of the first-ever KidneyX Patient Innovator Challenge, which was funded by NKF. The winning ideas include supporting home dialysis, monitoring devices and apps for patients with kidney failure, educational materials & online platforms, transplants, and peer support groups.

