Transplant Genomics Welcomes New President And Senior Leaders

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transplant Genomics ("TGI"), the transplant rejection diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes worldwide, announces the appointment of Nicholas (Nik) Grund as President. Mr. Grund is responsible for developing and implementing new strategies to continue to grow Transplant Genomics' existing business; expanding the TruGraf portfolio into new organ types; and working with customers, advocates, and payers to establish long term value-based relationships.

Mr. Grund brings more than 25 years of commercial leadership experience in the biopharmaceutical industry to TGI, including several global executive roles in finance, sales, and marketing. He joins TGI from AMAG Pharmaceuticals, where he spent 3 years as Chief Commercial Officer and achieved double-digit growth through new product launches and label expansions. Prior to AMAG, Mr. Grund spent 13 years at Sanofi, most recently as the leader of the company's rare disease and multiple sclerosis franchises in the Asia Pacific region and Canada. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts and a Master of Business Administration from Northeastern University.

Mr. Grund will spearhead company initiatives to increase TruGraf usage in the community-based nephrology market, which provides long-term care for >80% of all kidney transplant recipients. He will also shepherd the launch of TruGraf Liver in the latter half of 2021, expanding the benefits of non-invasive TruGraf testing to improve outcomes in liver transplant recipients.

In addition to Mr. Grund, Transplant Genomics welcomes John Slaught as VP Sales and Charles (Chuck) Argentine as Director of Clinical Operations, rounding out TGI's leadership team to continue to grow the business in 2021 and beyond.

Mr. Slaught brings more than 25 years of commercial team leadership to TGI, with a history of building and leading successful sales and service enterprises in niche therapeutic areas. Mr. Slaught was most recently VP Sales with Optum, a UnitedHealth Group company, where he led a $4.5 billion Specialty and Home Infusion pharmacy. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business from the University of San Diego and a Master of Business Administration from Pepperdine University.

Mr. Argentine comes to TGI with more than 15 years of laboratory management experience, primarily in the areas of genetic sequencing and immunology. He was most recently Director of Clinical Laboratory Operations at Roche Sequencing Solutions, where his leadership resulted in significant improvements in the throughput of high-complexity genetic assays. Mr. Argentine holds a Bachelor of Science in Molecular Biology from the University of California, Davis.

For more information:

Branden Morris

Transplant Genomics, Inc.

e) [email protected]

p) 510-745-4707

About Transplant Genomics, Inc.

Transplant Genomics, Inc. ("TGI") is a personalized diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes worldwide through innovative tests that detect early signs of graft injury, differentiate among actionable causes, and enable the optimization of therapy. Working alongside the transplant community and within the Eurofins family, TGI is commercializing a suite of tests enabling diagnoses and prediction of transplant recipient immune status. Our flagship product is TruGraf, the only non-invasive blood test approved by CMS that offers the earliest possible detection of "silent" subclinical acute rejection in kidney transplant recipients with stable graft function. Test services are offered through TGI's CLIA laboratory in Fremont, CA. TGI was acquired by Eurofins Scientific in 2019.

Learn more about Transplant Genomics at http://www.transplantgenomics.com.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific, through its subsidiaries (hereinafter "Eurofins" or "the Group"), believes it is the global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the leading global emerging players in esoteric and molecular clinical diagnostic testing. With over 50,000 staff across a network of more than 900 independent companies in over 50 countries generally specialised by end client markets and operating more than 800 laboratories, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services. The Group's objective is to provide its customers with high-quality and innovative services, accurate results on time and, when requested, expert advice by its highly-qualified staff.

Eurofins is committed to pursuing its dynamic growth strategy by expanding both its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions and a very large range of testing methods.

As one of the most innovative and quality-oriented international groups in its industry, Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients' increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities and healthcare practitioners around the world.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0000038259, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

Learn more about Eurofins at https://www.eurofins.com.

SOURCE Transplant Genomics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.eurofins.com

