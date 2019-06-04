Transport To Summer With The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's Sunny New Ice Blended Drinks

As the first global retailer to offer cold brew tea, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has innovated once again with the new, hand-crafted Cold Brew Ice Blended Teas. The new refreshments feature The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's Scottish Breakfast black tea, steeped cold for five hours and arrive just in time for the summer season. The new refreshments will be available through August 27 at participating locations.

Mango Sunrise Ice Blended Tea - Brisk cold brewed tea blended with layers of creamy vanilla and tropical mango to create the perfect summer flavor combination. Topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of mango syrup.

- Brisk cold brewed tea blended with layers of creamy vanilla and tropical mango to create the perfect summer flavor combination. Topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of mango syrup. Raspberry Sunset Ice Blended Tea - Brisk cold brewed tea with creamy vanilla and refreshing raspberry. Topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of raspberry syrup to create a delightful summertime treat.

- Brisk cold brewed tea with creamy vanilla and refreshing raspberry. Topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of raspberry syrup to create a delightful summertime treat. Chocolate Cookie Ice Blended drink – Combines The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's premium espresso with dark, semi-sweet chocolate and cookie flavor. Garnished with a trio of chocolate sprinkles. (Also available as a hot or iced latte).

"The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf was the first global retailer to offer cold brew tea," said Nurit Raich, senior director of product innovation, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. "We are proud to build on our history of breakthrough beverages. Our first-ever Cold Brew Ice Blended Teas will send your taste buds right into summer with tropical sweet flavors, combined with crisp, refreshing tea."

For more information, please visit www.coffeebean.com.

About The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf®

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas, and is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended® drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has more than 1,200 retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations including airports and hotels. For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com .

SOURCE The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Related Links

http://www.coffeebean.com

