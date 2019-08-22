Transportation Insight HoldCo Creates Leadership Role Focused on Accelerated Growth

Over the past decade, Transportation Insight successfully acquired multiple businesses to accelerate growth, add complementary services and augment its team of talented associates. With these companies now accumulated into the TI HoldCo portfolio alongside Transportation Insight and NTG, the parent organization creates this leadership position and establishes Corporate Development and M&A as a key function to support growth strategies for both market-facing brands. TI HoldCo acquisitions in 2018 propelled the organization's gross revenue beyond $3 billion, and the organization signals its intent to continue on a path of outsized growth and performance with this new senior leadership role.

"I'm extremely excited to have Jones join our leadership team," said Transportation Insight Founder and TI HoldCo Chairman Paul Thompson. "His addition more firmly establishes M&A activity as a dedicated channel for our organization to create substantial growth and value alongside the organic growth strategies of our Transportation Insight and NTG divisions."

Pharr joins TI HoldCo following a successful career in investment banking, advising on more than $15 billion of mergers and acquisitions and capital markets transactions. Among these, he played a key role in Transportation Insight's recapitalization partnership with Ridgemont Equity Partners in 2014. He previously served as a senior leader of the Diversified Industrials M&A practice at BlackArch Partners, where he was responsible for relationships with more than 40 private equity and investment firms.

Prior to BlackArch, Pharr was an officer in the Global Investment Banking division of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He holds an MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he graduated with highest distinction.

"Jones will provide leadership to our acquisition efforts in both of our divisions, and he will work with me to explore other transformational transactions that can help us continue to support the sustainable growth of our diverse base of client partners," Thompson adds.

"I look forward to collaborating with Transportation Insight and NTG and working to enhance growth strategies that have already helped them become industry leaders," Pharr said. "I'm very excited to be part of the team that will continue driving above-market growth and adding new capabilities and services for our customers."

Transportation Insight HoldCo is a private holding company that offers a portfolio of logistics management solutions for the end-to-end supply chain needs of manufacturers, retailers and distributors. The organization's market-facing brands, Enterprise Logistics Provider Transportation Insight and freight brokerage Nolan Transportation Group (NTG), serve more than 7,000 clients with a technology-enabled platform of services. Transportation Insight's Co-managed Logistics® form of 3PL provides mid-cap and Fortune 500 organizations with multi-modal (Parcel, LTL, Truckload) supply chain solutions including: carrier optimization and sourcing, state-of-the-art freight management TMS technology, carrier invoice audit, payment and claims services, and business intelligence. NTG specializes in both Truckload and LTL brokerage as well as expedited, drayage and intermodal solutions. For more information about Transportation Insight, visit www.transportationinsight.com. For more information about NTG, visit www.ntgfreight.com.

