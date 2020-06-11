Transportation Insight Partners with the Carolina Panthers to Support The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of North and South Carolina

HICKORY, N.C., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transportation Insight, North America's leading provider of supply chain management solutions, announces a new partnership that will support workforce development for children and youth in the Carolinas. Through a new multi-year collaboration with the Carolina Panthers, The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of North and South Carolina becomes presenting sponsor of the Carolina Panthers Kids Club and other promotional activities with the National Football League franchise.

"Underwriting this partnership was the right thing to do because the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of North and South Carolina helps so many underserved kids and their families in so many ways," said Transportation Insight Founder and Chairman Paul Thompson. "This is going to bring so much more attention to the valuable work that the Boys & Girls Clubs do, and the workforce development program has a wide scope to reach so many young people. I look forward to watching the program unfold over the next few years."

Prior to Panthers preseason and regular season home games, Boys & Girls Clubs members will tour Bank of America Stadium to learn about jobs from the box office to concessions to sports medicine and more. After the tour, club members enjoy the game from seats in the stadium.

"The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs cannot thank Transportation Insight enough for making this partnership a reality," said The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of North and South Carolina Executive Director Wesley Sharpe. "The awareness that the Carolina Panthers can help bring our programs is unmatched, and the workforce development program will really benefit our club members. We believe when young people have access to quality opportunities that support workforce readiness, they are well-positioned for Great Futures."

The partnership supports the workforce development strategy of the Boys & Girls Clubs, which gives children a chance to explore careers, develops essential life skills, and provides opportunities to learn and demonstrate job skills in a real-world work experience.

"The Carolina Panthers are pleased to team with Transportation Insight and the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of North and South Carolina for this unique partnership," said Vice President of Corporate Development for Tepper Sports & Entertainment Paul McGoohan. "Our strategic partnership platforms will help highlight the important work that the Boys & Girls Clubs do throughout the Carolinas."

To learn more about The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Clubs of North and South Carolinas, visit https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/programs/boys-and-girls-clubs .

Transportation Insight is a multi-modal, lead logistics provider that partners with manufacturers, retailers and distributors to achieve significant cost savings, reduce cycle times and improve customer satisfaction rates through customized supply chain solutions. Transportation Insight offers a Co-managed Logistics® form of 3PL, carrier sourcing, freight bill audit and payment services, state-of-the-art transportation management system (TMS) applications, parcel technology platform (audit, engineering, advanced analytics) and business intelligence. The Enterprise Logistics division of the Transportation Insight Holdings, LLC, (TI Holdco) portfolio, Transportation Insight operates alongside transactional freight brokerage Nolan Transportation Group (NTG) to help client shippers engineer efficient supply chain networks. Combined, the $3.2 billion TI Holdco organization serves 7,000 clients with logistics management services that include domestic transportation (TL, LTL, Parcel), e-commerce solutions, supply chain analytics, international transportation, warehouse sourcing, LEAN consulting and supply chain sourcing of indirect materials including secondary packaging. Headquartered in Hickory, NC, Transportation Insight has secondary operating centers and client support offices across North America. For more about Transportation Insight, visit www.transportationinsight.com, email [email protected] or call 877-226-9950.

