Transportation Management Services Achieves Record-Breaking Electric Bus Fleet with 800 Vehicles

FREDERICK, Md., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transportation Management Services, Inc. (TMS) was selected as Mowasalat's partner in 2019, and this engagement culminated recently with transportation of the final passengers for FIFA's World Cup held in Doha, Qatar at the end of 2022. The transportation plan was a three-year collaborative effort between Mowasalat, Qatar's premier transportation provider, and TMS Global, successfully delivering a transport program that included several features that the global transportation community has never seen before. These unique elements included the largest fleet of electric buses (800+) ever utilized during an event, as well as Mowasalat's electric bus depot at Lusail, which is certified by the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest e-bus depot in the world.

The transportation program assembled for the World Cup is one of the largest to date, consisting of over 3,000 buses, 6,500 drivers, and more than 2,900 operations staff. The team consisted of local members, but transportation professionals from across the globe. The TMS Global team had representation from 48 different countries including the United States, England, Austria, Bulgaria, China, Egypt, India, Portugal, South Africa, Switzerland, and Venezuela, among many others.

In addition to the three-year planning period, TMS Global was on-site for all transportation needs throughout the 29-day event. TMS transported passengers to eight different competition venues, to-and-from two different airports, operated five metro shuttles and park-and-rides, as well as moved guests to and from numerous bus malls and transportation hubs located throughout the city. All in all, the team transported over 5.5MM passengers during the World Cup.

"The World Cup is like no other sporting event, drawing the largest crowds from around the world, and we were thrilled to be part of the event," said TMS Group CEO Frank Sherman. "After three years of strategic planning with our partners, it is an honor for it to culminate with such success. From our logistical team to the ground operators, and the drivers, it has been an immense pleasure to see our global team come together with our partner Mowasalat to achieve such a historic accomplishment."

