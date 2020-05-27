Transportation Management Solutions Provider Neurored Launches Critical Supply Chain Network

FLEMINGTON, N.J., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurored , a global supply chain management (SCM) and transportation management (TMS) solutions provider native to the Salesforce CRM platform, today announced a new digital supply chain network developed to speed the sourcing, production and shipping of critical supplies including COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPE). The Critical Supply Chain Network , Powered by Neurored, connects manufacturers, sourcing agents and freight forwarders to more quickly supply PPE to healthcare facilities, non-profits, NGOs, government agencies and businesses.

Responding to the urgent demand for PPE, new manufacturers, shippers and purchasers are emerging daily in markets worldwide. The ability to find and engage with these organizations quickly and securely is critical to overcoming the global PPE shortage. Access to the Critical Supply Chain Network is available to qualified new PPE buyers, suppliers and transportation companies through free community user licenses issued by current Neurored SCM and TMS solutions users.

Eligible transportation and sourcing specialist companies can now sign up for one free Transportation Network Community License plus thirty days of Premier Onboarding Support. Buyers can receive one or more free licenses in the Critical Supply Chain Network Communities.

For more information about the Critical Supply Chain Network, Powered by Neurored, please visit https://covid-19.neurored.com .

"PPE is the first of many vital supply chain products for which businesses and governments need to immediately facilitate sourcing and shipping," stated Joe Hudicka, Managing Director, Neurored. "We're witnessing fundamental demand shifts in many areas including food chains, which will be long-term, if not permanent. Connected, resilient and efficient digital supply chains will be crucial to successfully battling COVID-19 and other future challenges."

The Critical Supply Chain Network, Powered by Neurored, is a new feature of the company's CORE digital supply chain software, which provides manufacturers, freight forwarders, sourcing agents and shippers with a 360-degree view of all supply chain operations. Shipments can be tracked globally across all modes of transport, reducing or even eliminating delays. With real-time data access, users are notified immediately of any shipment changes and can take corrective action easily on any device including smartphones.

Kaelis Group and DG International use Neurored's digital supply chain and transportation solutions to locate, produce and ship a wide variety of products. Each company has also established a Critical Supply Chain Network built on Neurored to source and ship millions of units of PPE to their respective customers which include businesses and healthcare organizations in the U.S., UK, Spain and Mexico.

Ryan Lucas, CEO of DG International, a UK-based global freight forwarder said, "Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, we were working with Neurored on a digital transformation of our business, which manages millions of shipments a year globally. Our new digital platform Horizon, which went fully live in May, has provided us with the speed, efficiencies and real-time access to data needed to succeed during this pandemic. We were able to ship over 9 million units of PPE for one of our customers to supply the NHS and frontline workers. Since March, we have moved roughly over 200 tons of PPE across 52 chartered, commercial and cargo planes."

In operation for 23 years, Kaelis Group, the world's leading independent provider of onboard products, services and solutions, serves 1.5 billion passengers annually from more than 100 airlines and railway companies in more than 55 countries.

"We're proud to participate in the global efforts to supply critical PPE to essential workers worldwide with our partners. The connectivity we have through the Neurored software and the Salesforce platform has been key to the speed at which we've been able to work," said Federico Heitz, CEO, Kaelis Group. "With Neurored, we were able to re-tool our operations to source PPE very quickly. With the new Critical Supply Chain Network feature, we are now able to offer our customers a secure and encrypted online PPE platform, built on Neurored, to purchase and ship PPE. Corporations, NGOs, healthcare and government institutions can now place, pay and track their orders online with us directly to facilitate PPE delivery."

About Neurored

Neurored is an award-winning global supply chain solutions provider and five-star rated Salesforce AppExchange ISV helping businesses digitize their operations in the fast-paced world of Global Trade and Logistics. Neurored is headquartered in Madrid, Spain with operations in North America and Asia. The company's global footprint allows it to serve a wide range of companies operating in the worldwide supply chain including freight forwarders, manufacturers, terminal operators, carriers, sourcing specialists and commodities and industrial traders. More information about Neurored and its software solutions can be found at Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

Media Contacts:

Neurored

Joe Hudicka, Managing Director

[email protected]

(908) 334-0660

Breakaway Communications for Neurored

Pamela Preston

[email protected]

(212) 616-6001

SOURCE Neurored

Related Links

http://www.neurored.com

