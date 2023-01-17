Transportation Management System (TMS) Market Size to Reach USD 44.96 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global transportation management system market size reached USD 9.26 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. A major factor driving the revenue growth of the TMS market is the need to replace and update the existing conventional transportation management systems. A modern TMS improves visibility in everyday operations, which ensures on-time delivery regardless of the mode of transportation in addition to speeding shipping processes and optimizing transport operations.

A transport management system can be used by anyone, including third-party logistics companies and manufacturers. A strong TMS becomes a crucial component of a successful supply chain now that same-day shipment and real-time tracking are no longer a luxury but rather necessary to fulfill consumer expectations. More repeat clients translate into a flourishing company with more consumer satisfaction. An automated updated system, improved security, and quicker deployments are all benefits of modern TMS such as a cloud-based transport management system.

A TMS sometimes referred to as a transportation management system or transportation management software, offers insight into daily transportation operations, documentation and information regarding trade compliance, and assurances regarding the prompt delivery of freight and goods. In addition to streamlining the shipping process, transportation management systems help companies manage and optimize all aspects of their transportation operations, whether they involve land, air, or sea transportation.

Drivers:

TMS' steady market revenue growth can be attributed to technological advancements in the transportation and logistics industry. One such advancement is the increasing adoption of electric vehicles. Electric vehicles, which are becoming more and more ubiquitous on city streets throughout the globe, have caught the attention of both customers and logistics companies for transportation. Industry leaders such as Amazon, which collaborated with automaker Rivian to create electric prime vans for last-mile delivery, General Motors, which unveiled its BrightDrop electric vehicle spinoff business in early 2021, and FedEx, which promised to replace 100% of its fleet with battery-powered vehicles by 2040, have all embraced electric vehicles widely.

Another factor driving market revenue growth is the exponential growth in the e-Commerce industry. Over the past 15 or so years, as the internet has grown in popularity and influence across many facets of daily life, parcel delivery has also seen an increase in its reach and impact. More individuals are making online purchases as opposed to going to physical stores to make purchases due to the popularity of e-commerce. Shippers are being forced to adjust their supply chains to new technology and new ways that customers are completing online purchases as a result of the market's tremendous move toward e-commerce. In the past, most businesses distanced themselves from the parcel delivery difficulty and handled it separately from other modes and types of freight.

Restraints:

Growing concerns about data security are a major factor that is expected to restrain market revenue growth. Digitalization has increased T&L companies' vulnerability to assaults by revealing a variety of internal weaknesses. Including shipping, rail, transportation, logistics companies, and package delivery services, every aspect of the sector is affected. It is expensive, a hindrance to business operations, and perhaps increases liability, especially when private customer information is breached. Operational Technology (OT) is becoming more widely used, which makes it a target for hackers since it opens up new wireless and communication channels that are directly connected to the digital ecologies of T&L companies. The T&L industry is also troubled by a lack of talent in cyber defense, out-of-date cyber laws, and insufficient cybersecurity awareness.

Growth Projections:

The transportation management system Market is expected to register a CAGR of 19.1% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 9.26 Billion in 2021 to USD 44.96 Billion in 2030. Increased adoption of Cloud-based SaaS solutions is expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

Current Trends and Innovations:

Fuel alternatives is a current commercial trend. For the time being, at least, electric cars are not really an option for shippers of the ocean and air freight. Businesses will probably keep looking into fuel alternatives such as sustainable aviation fuel and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) for maritime freight until battery-powered ships and aircraft become a practical choice. For instance, in the fall of 2020, CMA CGM launched the Jacques Saadé. It was the largest LNG-powered container ship in the world with a capacity of 23,000 TEU and was to be the first of nine such vessels for the French shipping business. After Jacques Saadé's inaugural trip, which was a resounding success, CMA CGM decided to proceed with its plans to build a fleet of six LNG-powered ships for the United States market, each having a capacity of 15,000 TEUs.

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies included in the market report are Oracle, SAP, Manhattan Associates, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., e2open, LLC., Trimble Inc., WiseTech Global, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., MercuryGate, Blue Yonder Group, Inc.

On 25 August 2020 , the company's one, global multimodal transportation management system, Navisphere, will now be connected to an unprecedented 19 TMS and ERP systems, according to C.H. Robinson's announcement, setting new standards for the industry. This integration makes it possible to receive real-time pricing and capacity assurance, and it substantially eliminates the time needed to obtain market quotes and reserve loads. In practice, each shipment saves clients an hour on average. Additionally, this automation gives shippers more flexibility and efficiency at a crucial time when businesses are dealing with shifting consumer purchasing patterns and supply chain disruptions brought on by COVID-19. The increase in digital transactions at C.H. Robinson over the previous year by 55% confirms that customers want to automate more processes.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 9.26 Billion CAGR (2022-2030) 19.1 % Revenue forecast to 2030 USD 44.96 Billion Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2021-2030 Forecast period 2022-2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Component, transportation mode, deployment type, vertical, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, and Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Oracle Corporation, SAP, Manhattan Associates, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., e2open, LLC., Trimble Inc., WiseTech Global, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., MercuryGate, Blue Yonder Group, Inc., and others Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global transportation management system market on the basis of component, transportation mode, deployment type, vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Solutions

a. Planning & Execution

b. Order Management

c. Audit, Payment, and Claims

d. Analytics & Reporting

e. Routing & Tracking

Services

a. Consulting

b. Integration & Implementation

c. Support & Maintenance

Roadways



Railways



Airways



Maritime

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

On-Premises



Cloud

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Retail



Healthcare & Pharmaceutical



Manufacturing



Transportation & Logistics



Energy & Utilities



Government



Other Verticals

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K .





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





South Korea





India





Australia





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

UAE





Saudi Arabia





Africa





Rest of Middle East

