Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Approves the Cargo Screening K9® Alliance (CSK9) as a Certified Cargo Screening Facility - Canine (CCSF-K9) for the Air Cargo Industry

ANNISTON, Ala., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 1, 2019, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) approved Cargo Screening K9® Alliance's (CSK9) application and Operational Implementation Plan (OIP) to become a Certified Cargo Screening Facility – Canine (CCSF-K9). With this approval letter and as a CCSF-K9 regulated entity, CSK9 can begin screening operations at airline and freight forwarder facilities – nationwide. In advance, CSK9 deployed 12 full-time Third Party Canine – Cargo (3PK9-C)-certified teams to three Able Freight screening facilities in Los Angeles and San Francisco. These teams will begin operations as soon as the approval is granted.

Paul Hammond, President of CSK9, had this to say: "Our management team has been working diligently with the TSA for months to become a Certified CCSF-K9. TSA was very responsive in the application approval process in spite of the challenges associated with our large national footprint and geographically separated operations, support offices, and training facilities. We are excited to start operations in the U.S. and abroad to help freight forwarders and airlines meet TSA's 100% screening mandate and at the same time reduce costs and streamline cargo screening operations."

CSK9, with its unmatched, strategically located operational hubs throughout the U.S., is set to further expand globally in the new year with CSK9 support offices opening in Ontario, Canada; Johannesburg, South Africa; Amman, Jordan; Europe; and the Caribbean.

