Transportation Turnstiles: Global Opportunity Outlook and Forecast (2019-2023) with Gunnebo, Mikroelektronika, Turnstar Systems, and Wanzl Metallwarenfabrik Dominating

The "Global Transportation Turnstiles Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The transportation turnstiles market will register a CAGR of almost 7% by 2023.

The demand for high-speed trains is increasing. Governments of several countries are making investments to develop high speed trains. This will drive the demand for transportation turnstiles during the forecast period.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing global air passenger traffic. Since, self-boarding turnstiles reduces passenger queuing and effectively handles the increasing passenger traffic at airports, the growing air passenger traffic will consequently boost market growth.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the volatility in the prices of steel which is one of the major raw materials used for manufacturing turnstiles. This fluctuations in raw material prices is expected to continue throughout the forecast period which will hamper the growth of the market.

Key Players

Gunnebo

Mikroelektronika

Turnstar Systems

Wanzl Metallwarenfabrik

Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Metro station - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Airport - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Bus station - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: TRENDS

Growing adoption of high-speed trains

End-user requirements associated with transportation turnstiles

Digital transformation in airline industry

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

