Transportation Turnstiles: Global Opportunity Outlook and Forecast (2019-2023) with Gunnebo, Mikroelektronika, Turnstar Systems, and Wanzl Metallwarenfabrik Dominating
The "Global Transportation Turnstiles Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The transportation turnstiles market will register a CAGR of almost 7% by 2023.
The demand for high-speed trains is increasing. Governments of several countries are making investments to develop high speed trains. This will drive the demand for transportation turnstiles during the forecast period.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing global air passenger traffic. Since, self-boarding turnstiles reduces passenger queuing and effectively handles the increasing passenger traffic at airports, the growing air passenger traffic will consequently boost market growth.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the volatility in the prices of steel which is one of the major raw materials used for manufacturing turnstiles. This fluctuations in raw material prices is expected to continue throughout the forecast period which will hamper the growth of the market.
Key Players
- Gunnebo
- Mikroelektronika
- Turnstar Systems
- Wanzl Metallwarenfabrik
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Metro station - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Airport - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Bus station - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: TRENDS
- Growing adoption of high-speed trains
- End-user requirements associated with transportation turnstiles
- Digital transformation in airline industry
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Gunnebo
- Mikroelektronika
- Turnstar Systems
- Wanzl Metallwarenfabrik
