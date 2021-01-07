Transtector Adds to Robust Small Cell Cabinets Line with Multifunctional Configurations

The new SC-3MM-100-series enclosures combine critical functionality and capabilities for small cell/5G applications. Each enclosure is UL 508A service entrance-rated, eliminating the need for a separate disconnect between the cabinet and utility. A 100-amp input breaker provides more than ample capacity for typical installations.

Within the cabinet, integrated Transtector surge protection enables reliable protection and safe long-term equipment performance with no degradation following surge events. Configurable features include 16 branch circuit breakers for load protection to critical small cell electronics, two additional dual-pole breakers, 24 fiber optic couplers for distribution, three twisted-pair (copper) couplers, an RJ45 Ethernet interface, a GFCI outlet and more.

This versatility is integrated into a single indoor/outdoor enclosure, with field configurability to minimize downtime during provisioning or maintenance.

"Engineers and installers face a significant number of challenges in small cell and 5G applications, from local codes and environmental requirements to ever-growing system load requirements, provisioning, monitoring and diagnostic equipment, and more," said Dan Rebeck, Product Line Manager. "These new enclosures are field configurable, with best-in-class surge protection and the flexibility to meet today's challenges as well as handle future expansion."

Additional features include:

Pole/wall/H-frame mount

UL 508A Service entrance compliance

Co-location approved

29" x 14" x 5" footprint

Typical usages/applications include:

Small cells

Picocells/microcells/macrocells

5G nodes

Distributed antenna systems (DAS)

Co-locations

Light, utility and concealment poles

Transtector's new small cell NEMA-rated power cabinets are available today from Transtector and its global channel partners.

About Transtector Systems:

Transtector Systems leads the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and specialized expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security, and the military.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact: Peter McNeil, Transtector Systems, 17792 Fitch, Irvine, Calif., (978) 682-6936

SOURCE Transtector Systems