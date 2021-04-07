Transtector Launches NEW DC Rack Mount Power Distribution Units

These commercial grade rack mount power distribution units are compatible with DCPSU1B circuit breakers, ranging from 1 to 30 A and are available in both single feed and dual feed configurations.

"Solutions providing valuable space in equipment racks are of utmost importance to engineers," said Dan Rebeck, Product Line Manager. "These DC rack mount PDU's deliver vital power to equipment and the long-term reliability ensures critical equipment will stay online."

Features:

Compatible with DCPDU1B circuit breakers, ranging from 1 to 30 A

Circuit breakers are field-configurable, no tools required

24 / 48 Vdc inputs and outputs

Voltage polarity neutral

150A single or dual feed bus bar inputs

Alarm indicator LEDs

Form C contacts for remote status

19" & 23" universal mounting brackets

For details and more information, visit transtector.com.

About Transtector Systems:

Transtector Systems leads the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and specialized expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security, and the military.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves & Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

Transtector Systems

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif.

(978) 682-6936

SOURCE Transtector Systems