Transtector Launches New DIN-Rail DC Surge Protectors

The new I2R-T2DC Series DC surge protectors are adaptable for multiple uses. They are ideal for use in telecommunications networks (tiers 1, 2 and 3), industrial sites and clean-energy network applications. More specifically, they are being employed in communications base stations, industrial automation, IT and data centers, utilities and photovoltaic power systems. They cover a wide range of operating voltages, from 48 to 1500 Vdc, and are available in single, dual, and tri-mode protection configurations.

The new DIN-rail DC surge protectors are safety/performance rated to UL Standard 1449, 4th Edition, for Type 2 SPDs. Additionally, they offer high capacity, 50kA metal oxide varistor (MOV) protection technology and local and remote status indicators. Their DIN-rail mount makes for easy installation and universal adaptability.

"Industrial networks can be taken down by lightning strikes and power surges that cripple mission critical networks," said Dan Rebeck, Product Line Manager. "Our new DIN-rail DC surge protectors offer a safeguard against not only lightning but other destructive electrical transients."

Transtector's new 12R-T2DC Series DC surge protectors are in-stock and available for immediate shipment. They are part of the company's comprehensive line of DC surge protectors.

About Transtector Systems:

Transtector Systems leads the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and specialized expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security, and the military.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

