Transtector Pushes Envelope with New, Larger NEMA Enclosures

The new outdoor/indoor, polycarbonate NEMA enclosures are designed to secure and protect electronics such as remote wireless LAN Wi-Fi equipment. They are rated NEMA 6P and IP68, ensuring their contents will be kept free of dirt, sand and water – from rain to hose-directed water to complete submersion at a limited depth. The polycarbonate material is lightweight, high-impact, UV-resistant and well suited for high temperatures and corrosive environments.

The enclosures can be mounted to a wall, a back plate, a DIN rail or a pole. They include an integrated wall-mount flange for mounting it to any flat surface or, with a pole kit, a variety of pole diameters. An included rail kit presents more mounting options to install a front swing plate, side plates or a standard back plate.

The lids are removable to aid access and include a padlock eye for security. A clear-lid option enables visual monitoring of equipment inside the enclosure.

"Our new, weatherproof NEMA enclosures are the biggest sizes we have offered," said Dan Rebeck, Product Line Manager. "They are roomy, have flexible mounting options, and provide dependable protection for sensitive electronics with their polycarbonate construction and all-weather 6P and IP68 ratings."

Transtector's newest polycarbonate NEMA enclosures are in-stock and available for immediate shipment. They are additions to the company's wide selection of weatherproof polycarb NEMA boxes.

About Transtector Systems:

Transtector Systems leads the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and specialized expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security and the military.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics is a global electronics supplier, offering a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands are Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves and Aiconics. Infinite serves its customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment, fulfilling unplanned demand for engineers and technical buyers. Infinite Electronics is a Warburg Pincus portfolio company.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

Transtector Systems

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif. 92614

(978) 682-6936

SOURCE Transtector Systems