Transtector’s New Cat6a and Cat5e Cables Provide Single Source for Ethernet Surge Protection

This new product line includes Cat5e and Cat6a cables in a broad range of configurations, with different flexibility and shielding options, as well as engineering to all key industry standards. Cable lengths range from 1 foot to 250 feet, providing solutions for long background cable runs or short in-panel jumpers.

Key configurations are in-stock for same-day shipping, part of Transtector's company-wide commitment to meeting the urgent requirements of its customers.

"Ethernet is ubiquitous, and in all types of industries and applications," said Dustin Guttadaauro, Product Line Manager for Transtector. "Our well-established surge protection devices and NEMA enclosures are deployed in Ethernet applications worldwide. Now Transtector provides the cables you need to complete the installation with just one trusted supplier."

Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) applications require reliable components to ensure network integrity. From surge protection to cabling, Transtector builds all of its products to industry-leading standards.

Transtector's Ethernet cable options include:

Cat5e and Cat6a, all with TIA-1096 standard RJ45 connectors

Double-shielded or foil-shielded

Indoor/outdoor-rated

Industrial jacket for oil, UV, chemical, water resistance (based on configuration)

Low-smoke, zero-halogen jacket available

Range of PoE length ratings

Burn rating options to meet specific code requirements

In addition to use with PoE devices, these new cables are ideal for all types of data/Ethernet applications, including PLC/PC controls, WLAN amplifiers, transportation and antenna systems, industrial installations, premise wiring and more.

Transtector's Ethernet cables are in-stock today for same-day shipping. The company's customer support team is available 24/7 to help customers configure a complete Ethernet surge protection solution, including cables, significantly streamlining the purchasing, delivery and deployment processes.

For more information, visit Transtector.com.

About Transtector Systems:

Transtector Systems leads the industry with a comprehensive product portfolio and specialized expertise in consulting, design and manufacturing of AC, DC, data and signal surge protection, communications power cabinets, EMP protection and power quality engineering services. Transtector provides valuable end-to-end power and signal integrity solutions for markets that include telecommunications, medical imaging, transportation, energy, security, and the military.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

