TRANSTEX Acquires TopKit Asset from SmartTruck - Precision Aerodynamics for Trailers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - TRANSTEX LLC, a leader in the development and manufacturing of aerodynamic solutions and fleet safety technology for commercial vehicles, announced today the acquisition of the TopKit and LeadEdge Top Fairing assets from SmartTruck, a precision aerodynamics company based in Greenville, South Carolina.

The transaction represents an important strategic opportunity for TRANSTEX as it fulfills its mission of providing customers with leading-edge solutions that maximize fuel savings. The TopKit, which is EPA SmartWay® verified and C.A.R.B. compliant, redirects air towards the rear of the trailer to reduce drag, and benefits dry vans, reefers and straight trucks with swing or rollup doors. The LeadEdge improves the airflow between the truck and trailer or two tandem trailers.

"This strategic acquisition allows us to work even more closely with our customers," said Mathieu Boivin, President and CEO of TRANSTEX, "to provide additional solutions that help them stay competitive."

"With these new aerodynamic assets in our bank of IP, we'll create new synergies with our continuous investment in R&D. By leveraging our engineering expertise, we'll develop new products and refine our solutions so these innovations can build on our long-term growth strategy."

This asset purchase complements TRANSTEX's EDGE aerodynamics product line. For example, the new combination of EDGE Skirts™ and TopKit enables trailer manufacturers to certify their trailers under C.A.R.B.'s GHG Phase 2 Regulations in the USA and Canada.

"For years, the majority of today's most-admired fleets chose to equip their trailers with either TRANSTEX EDGE Skirts™ or SmartTruck Aero TopKits," said Todd McGuire, Vice-President of Sales at TRANSTEX. "So this acquisition combines two respected industry innovators, and will be beneficial to both fleet and trailer industry suppliers alike. Those looking to combine both technologies as a sole-source bundle can now take fuel efficiency, profitability, and North American regulatory compliance to the next level in 2019 and beyond."

TRANSTEX develops and manufactures solutions that offer fleet operators the capacity to significantly reduce fuel consumption and improve vehicle safety. A pioneer manufacturer of aerodynamic solutions that lead the industry in performance, reliability, and value, TRANSTEX delivers innovative hardware and software solutions that improve the customers' bottom line. Operating in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, TRANSTEX has been serving the industry in North America for over ten years and is based in central Indiana, USA. For additional information, please visit http://www.transtex-llc.com/

