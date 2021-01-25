Transurban Expands GoToll Mobile Tolling App To Three New States: North Carolina, Georgia And Florida

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transurban, global toll road operator and developer, announced today the expansion of its mobile tolling app GoToll from Virginia to North Carolina, Florida and Georgia through a partnership with the North Carolina Turnpike Authority (NCTA).

GoToll, launched by Transurban in 2020, is an app that puts choice and convenience in drivers' hands and allows them to pay tolls from the convenience of their smartphone. With GoToll, drivers pay as they go and can easily keep track of toll road trips with just their phone – easy and quick set-up, no pre-loading money into an account and no commitment.

In addition to 12 roads and almost 15,000 customers in Virginia, GoToll is now available on 47 Quick Pass roads across the three states. With the potential to reach 30 million licensed drivers in these new states, this is a significant expansion for GoToll and Transurban.

"Many know us for our work on the 495, 95 and 395 Express Lanes, where Transurban has partnered with Virginia to help more than 7 million customers avoid crippling congestion and reach their destination more reliably," said Emeka Moneme, vice president of Corporate Strategy and Innovation, Transurban North America. "Our commitment to improving regional transportation networks also includes a strong emphasis on technology and new tools to help drivers plan and simplify their toll road travel. We continuously look at how to strengthen our customer resources, including mobile app products."

Moneme added, "GoToll's rapid expansion is a testament to the company's investment in digital-first mobility solutions and public-private partnerships that drive innovations in our industry forward."

Promoted by government officials as a contactless and cashless option to pay tolls, the app also ensures the safety of drivers and toll booth attendants amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. GoToll offers drivers without an E-ZPass or Quick Pass transponder a convenient and unique option for local and interstate travel. The app allows drivers to create a profile and quickly get on the road without needing to wait to receive a physical transponder or pre-pay.

"By focusing on our phones - the one item we take wherever we go - GoToll has the potential to transform perceptions of tolling," said Elisa Bell, director of mobile products, Transurban North America. "As mobile devices occupy greater importance in our day-to-day lives, GoToll is a model for how the use of tolling can be efficient, fast, and user-centered."

To see the full list of roads where GoToll can be used, visit gotoll.com.

About Transurban North America

Transurban is one of the world's largest toll-road operators and developers, working to get people where they want to go, as quickly and safely as possible. By embracing collaboration with the government, our public-private partnerships are delivering transformative infrastructure solutions across five markets with an additional USD $14 billion of projects in development as of June 30, 2020. In fiscal year 2020, our customers saved 339,000 hours on average each workday across 2 million trips on our roads with faster, more predictable travel options. With a leading market share of transportation P3 investment in North America, we are pioneering travel solutions like dynamically tolled Express Lanes and are partnering with governments to think about the policies, technology and infrastructure that will get you home today and ten years from now. Learn more about Transurban in North America at:

Transurban.com | Expresslanes.com | A25.com

About GoToll

GoToll lets you pay for toll roads with just your phone – no pre-loading and no commitment. Created by Transurban, a global transportation company and operator of the 495, 95 and 395 Express Lanes in Virginia, GoToll uses your phone's GPS to track your toll road trips in real-time. When you travel on an eligible toll road, your location and license plate are automatically detected. After the trip, you'll receive a notification that your trip is ready for payment. It's that easy. To get the app, head to gotoll.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Tanya Sheres

[email protected]

571-335-3511



SOURCE Transurban North America