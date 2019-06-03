Transworld Business Advisors Announces Winners of 2018 Business Awards

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transworld Business Advisors Florida continues to dominate business sales in the state of Florida, earning top honors in business sales for the 19th time since 2006. At the Business Brokers of Florida (BBF) 2018 annual award ceremony - 47 awards were presented to agents of the 40-year-old business brokerage & mergers & acquisitions firm. Peter Berg (Highest Deal Volume) and Pablo Langesfeld (Most Deals Sold) earned both the association's most prestigious honors. Peter Berg is a SEVEN-time recipient of his award (winning nearly 60% of the time) and Pablo Langesfeld brought home his 3rd award in his category.

In regional Florida business sales; Transworld swept both top honors in the North Florida Region for the 4th time. Dawn Marie Crown (Most Deals Sold) takes home the award for the 3rd consecutive year and Bianca Evans (Highest Deal Volume) wins her category for the 3rd time. In South Florida, agent John DeVries(Most Deal Volume), brings the South Florida title award back to Transworld for the 6th consecutive year and a 2nd time for John.

Transworld, historically, wins 30% of the awards given to the BBF's top 3% for sales/number of deals continues the trend in 2018. The firm amassed nearly 80 awards in this category, earning 11 this year by agents: Bianca Evans, John Geiwitz, Dawn Marie Crown, Michael Shea, Peter Berg, John DeVries, Max Crescenzi, Simon Polzer, Randy Bring, Davie Ballou, and Aniss Cherkaoui.

Success in getting deals done does not end there - 29 other Transworld agents secured Million Dollar Plus awards for business sales in excess on $1Million dollars in 2018.

Transworld Business Advisors Florida is the largest business brokerage in the state with 8 company-owned offices and 100 professionals throughout the state. With over 40 years of brokerage experience, Transworld represents acquisition-minded corporations and individuals alike interested in owning their own company, or in franchising. With over 200 offices worldwide and 500 agents, Transworld offers the professional services that successfully bring buyers and sellers together. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, Transworld Business Advisors are the business sale specialists. You can review thousands of exclusive business listings at to www.tworld.com/florida.

