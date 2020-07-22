Transworld Business Advisors of Indiana Welcomes Jeff Carmean

CARMEL, Ind., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transworld Business Advisors of Indiana (www.tworld.com/indiana) is excited to welcome Mr. Carmean to the Team! He has assumed the position of Business Advisor and will focus on serving clients in the State of Indiana with her strong financial and business background.

Mr. Carmean has nearly 3 decades of experience as a business advisor, franchise development specialist, talent acquisition expert, and operations/sales professional in the service, hospitality, and manufacturing industries. He has been a part of the growth of one of the largest franchisors in the executive search industry and in his most recent role with a prominent franchisor, set a company record for the greatest number of managed transactions in a 2 year period.

Mr. Carmean has authored numerous articles, created training programs, and conducted countless sales & management training seminars. He has also trained over 5000 sales/management professionals in a variety of group formats, including video conferences and webinars.

Mr. Carmean joins a strong team in Transworld Business Advisor of Indiana which represents the largest business brokerage platform in the world with 40+ years' experience serving owners. All advisors have completed extensive training and are supported by a team with years of experience.

For more information about Transworld Business Advisors of Indiana, please visit www.tworld.com/indiana or contact Jeff directly at [email protected].

