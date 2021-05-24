Transworld Systems Inc. Acquires Certain Assets of Performant Financial Corporation

LAKE FOREST, Ill., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transworld Systems Inc. ("TSI" or the "Company"), the largest U.S. technology-enabled provider of accounts receivable management (ARM) solutions, announced today it has acquired certain assets, including customer contracts, from Performant Financial Corporation. Transaction terms were not disclosed.

"The acquisition of the Performant customer assets will allow TSI to expand our government, healthcare revenue cycle management, and financial services collection business. We welcome the Performant customers and employees to the TSI family," said TSI Chief Executive Officer Joseph Laughlin.

About Transworld Systems Inc.

TSI is the largest technology-enabled provider of a complete suite of outsourcing solutions. Our experience extends across accounts receivable management, customer relationship management, business process outsourcing, debt collections and loan servicing solutions. TSI differentiates itself with its premier analytics, digital communication capabilities, proprietary collection algorithms, global scale, and unmatched attention to regulatory compliance. Our clients include Fortune 100 corporations, financial institutions, hospitals, government agencies, and small and medium-sized businesses. To learn more, please visit.

