Transworld Systems Inc. Completes its Acquisition of Alltran Financial Services

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transworld Systems Inc. ("TSI" or the "Company"), the U.S.'s largest technology-enabled provider of collection analytics, accounts receivable management, customer relationship management, healthcare revenue cycle management, and student loan servicing solutions, announced today that the Company, along with certain affiliates, had completed its acquisition of Alltran Financial Services. Transaction terms were not disclosed.

Alltran Financial Services is a first- and third-party accounts receivable management solutions provider for the financial services, auto finance, and financial technology markets. Alltran employs 1,100 employees across four operations centers located predominantly in the southwestern United States.

"The Alltran acquisition establishes TSI as the market leader in providing receivables management and bad-debt solutions to financial institutions and consumer finance companies in the United States. We are excited for Alltran customers to become partners with TSI, and we welcome our new employees to the TSI family," said Joseph Laughlin, TSI Chief Executive Officer.

About Transworld Systems Inc.

Transworld Systems Inc. (TSI) is the largest and premier analytics and technology-enabled provider of outsourced accounts receivable management, customer relationship management, healthcare revenue cycle, and loan servicing solutions. TSI differentiates itself with its proprietary collection algorithms, digital collections platform, global scale, and unmatched attention to regulatory compliance. TSI's clients include Fortune 100 corporations, hospitals, financial institutions, governmental organizations, and small businesses.

