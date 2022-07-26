TranX Launches New Video Chat Dating App for Transgender Singles

Building a Safe, Inclusive, and Fun Environment

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TranX announced the launch of its new dating app specifically created for the transgender community and their admirers. A digital location for thousands of transgender people looking to meet others, TranX features full profiles that are more than just a picture and a name. Using a series of questions to put users at ease, TranX profiles give a better snapshot into each user without sacrificing privacy. And with easy-to-use text and video chatting, TranX facilitates quick communication once users are ready to talk. TranX is available for download via the App Store and Google Play.

"We really have created the best app out there to serve the transgender community," said TranX. "We understand that it's very hard for transgender people to find friends, romance, or LTRs in the real world, or even during online dating. So, we're specifically geared to be very welcoming to our transgender clients, of course, but also to their admirers. And TranX is a premium dating app for cross dressers, bisexuals, and many others who all share one passion: their love and appreciation for the unique, distinctive beauty of trans people."

TranX – Major App Features

A wide variety of members, including: MTF, FTM, pre or post op, androgynous, intersex, bisexual, crossdressers, and cis.

Full profiles, regularly screened to prevent bots, cat-fishing, and other scammers.

Fully supported in-app video and text chatting.

TranX – 5-Star Rave Reviews

"Other dating apps don't come close. The functionality of TranX is better, the users are more real and engaged, and TranX does not seem algorithm-drunk or money-focused. In a short time, I've met really lovely women here and value the connections we've made ... TranX is far and away more useable and satisfying than other dating apps." E. Christon

"Tried all the other miserable dating apps with no luck at all. Transgender Dating is way less shallow and sets everyone up to have better matches, the way the prompts and bio stuff works. I met someone amazing after about a week on the app, we went out, we both deleted a few weeks later, and we've just moved into a cozy little house together. I doubt we would have ever met or fallen in love without TranX…" –G. Frigot

"Better than the rest. I have tried others dating apps and this one is the best and finally what I was looking for. Bumble, for example, it's hard to match; on Tinder, you get more matches but usually they are not quality matches (and there are fake accounts as well). With TranX, I felt comfortable immediately. I matched with real people, and it's easy to start a conversation. Most people on TranX are willing to have a serious conversation. I really like that people answer a couple questions in their profile so you can immediately understand their personality better – whereas other apps are all about the looks..." –M. Blackeby

About TranX

With so many verified beautiful trans members looking for romantic or serious relationships, TranX makes transgender dating and trans relationships easier. Using the security of TranX, you can feel free to be yourself, tell your story, and be comfortable getting to know other members on the app. With state-of-the-art security features and verified, real accounts, TranX has rapidly become the best transgender dating app available. What are you waiting for? Join now and connect with hundreds of thousands of transgender singles, crossdressers, bisexuals, trans men, trans women – local and worldwide. Learn more at: www.GoTranser.com.

