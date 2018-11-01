Tranzon Releases New Website to Market Real Estate

GADSDEN, Ala., Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate buyers and sellers visiting tranzon.com are now greeted by a new home page: color-rich, picturesque residential or commercial scapes, with a search bar inviting you to come inside and look around.

"Those aren't stock photos," says David Bradshaw, President of Tranzon Driggers in Florida. "They're all properties Tranzon has sold, true examples of the type of real estate people can find among our listings."

Tranzon is a national real estate auction company with local offices across the country. Tranzon.com is a shared platform where all Tranzon auctions are marketed. Buyers also go to tranzon.com to bid on any Tranzon auctions which are conducted online or broadcast live.

Tom Saturley, Tranzon's CEO, says of the revamped site, "Our goal is always to put our visitors first. Whether they're coming to us on their mobile device or computer, whether to bid on a property or to find out how we can help them sell their property – we want to make it easy and inviting for them to find what they need and accomplish their goals."

Tranzon.com last underwent a major update in 2012. CTO Ori Klein notes, "Technology moves quickly and a lot has changed since then. It was time for a fresh approach."

This approach includes a more mobile-friendly design to anticipate the needs of the over 70% of users who browse tranzon.com from their mobile devices. The design also incorporates icons and infographics to make important information more accessible.

Tranzon won the Best Website award at the Florida Auctioneers Association's annual conference in Bradshaw's home state last month.

"It was an honor to see Tranzon's website recognized by professionals in my state," said Bradshaw. "Of course, the real test is how buyers and sellers across the country engage with us online, which so far has been very positive."

"Tranzon's new online presence is dynamic," says Saturley. "It speaks to our brand's expertise and professionalism, but also our nimbleness in the market. As such, you can expect that we'll continue to make incremental improvements that create an ever more rewarding experience."

Tranzon is one of the largest real estate auction companies in the country, with 30 offices coast-to-coast. Tranzon's accomplished auction professionals are widely recognized as leaders in the auction industry. All Tranzon companies are independently owned and operated.

Contact:

Liz Wood

Tranzon, LLC

256-413-2902

lwood@tranzon.com

https://www.tranzon.com/

SOURCE Tranzon LLC

Related Links

https://www.tranzon.com

