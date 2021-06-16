Trap Music Museum Celebrates Black Culture & Life in its First Weeklong Juneteenth Celebration

ATLANTA, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B.A.M! Creative (Branding, Advertising & Marketing) in conjunction with Trap Music Museum (TMM) will commemorate African-American freedom & culture with its first Juneteenth celebration, "A Celebration of Everything Black." The series will highlight the contributions & innovation of black culture in art, fashion & entertainment.

"The month of June serves as African-American Music Month, & we all know how music speaks to our culture. Trap Music Museum being a place where all the arts reside, we found it fitting to celebrate Juneteenth in this place. The goal is to highlight through B.A.M! Creative, our contributions to Tech, Art, Film, Fashion, Music & Community, June 16th-20th," says Krystal Garner, General Manager of Trap Music Museum.

This year's event will feature conversations with some of today's leading black voices, creative visionaries, including fashion innovator Dapper Dan, actress Keisha Knight-Pulliam, & Academy Award-winning producer & journalist, Van Lathan.

Bridging The Trap - "Unfortunately the impact of the digital divide here in Atlanta continues to grow. Not only are black families suffering from inadequate broadband access, our youth lack devices to stay ahead in this digital world. Therefore, we as community partners must continue to come together to provide educational opportunities to our youth & more importantly expose them to career pathways especially those in the arts & culture arena," says Darrell Booker , Microsoft's Nonprofit Tech Accel for Black & African American Communities Lead

A showcase of films from AUC students & a dialogue with some of today's top black creatives in film Black FNO - Celebration of the contributions of culture & a candid conversation around buying power, & obstacles of being black in fashion

"We're excited to be a part of Trap Music Museum's Juneteenth Celebration," said Atlanta United Head of Marketing Mike Summers, Head of Marketing of Atlanta United. "Our club is made special not just by our players or a stadium, but by the culture setting of the diverse community of Atlanta. Trap Music Museum has played a pivotal role in commemorating Atlanta's African-American heritage & celebrating the city's thriving creative arts culture."

Trap Music Museum is also pleased to announce the official partners for the celebration including Microsoft, Footlocker, Beyond Buying The Block, A3C, The Big Black Pop Up & Ciroc.

