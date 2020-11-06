Trapafara is dropping the sauce on Thanksgiving Day

"No Interest is Hip Hop infused with Afro-Origin and an explicit form of education the youths can learn from today, they already hear these words on places like YouTube and Spotify so it's time to impact someone with the things they already like," he added.

More popular by his stage name De Boss, TRAPAFARA is the rebirth of Chinedu Moses Chukwunta, a Nigerian-American rapper, songwriter, record producer, and Philanthropist., born to Nigerian parents on 4 October 1985 in Delta State and attended Urhobo College Effurun. His unique music style is an eclectic versatile blend of R&B and Hip Hop, accentuated by Reggae hints.

The Trapafarian has already begun dropping clues since the Pandemic that fans can expect his new album and more good music in the future. Trapafara's new album "Genesis" will be his second studio album following singles already released in 2020 like "Apex Worrior (Smoke One)", "Forgive, Never Forget" and his latest single MARINA which was released on October 29th under the Rappers newly adopted name.

Listen to MARINA - https://open.spotify.com/album/50kf7s8MUa0C2vtbx7ZfWh?si=dS3EQqRsSmuuwkqjcHOk3A

The anticipation continues as the rapper is yet to announce an official release date for the Genesis.

