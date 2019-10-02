Trapolin-Peer Architects reveals Sazerac House, a multi-faceted cultural destination that breathes new life into downtown New Orleans

Essentially three projects in one—interactive exhibits, micro-distillery, and office space—the buildings were renovated from top to bottom utilizing Historic Tax Credits. The resulting six story, 51,987-square-foot complex houses three floors of visitor-focused venues (retail, exhibits, and demonstration distillery areas), a fourth-floor event space, plus fifth and sixth floor offices for the Sazerac Company. Employing an archeological approach to design, the project includes a mix of restoration, repurposed salvaged elements, and complementary new interventions.

The first floor provides an overview of the complex and a visual introduction to the richness of the architecture. A new monumental staircase serves as a physical and experiential link within the building, orienting visitors to the venue. Three-stories tall, the staircase sits within a newly opened volume in the heart of the building, which was created by removing portions of three floors. A highlight of the stairs is a backlit, glass-encased display wall featuring 2,000 Sazerac bottles. The first floor includes a small-batch production facility for distilling Sazerac Whiskey that enables guests to experience a working still in the heart of the city. On the second and third floors, state-of-the-art exhibits showcase the role New Orleans played in the history of American cocktail culture. Two tasting rooms allow guests to learn about the company's products directly from distillers and staff.

Sazerac House revitalizes previously forgotten buildings, and serves as a pioneering model for future investment and construction of mutual advantage for both the investor and the City of New Orleans.

Project Team

Owner: The Sazerac Company

Architect: Trapolin-Peer Architects

Acoustical Consultant: RML Acoustics

Construction Project Manager: Holt Consultants, LLC

Structural/ Civil Engineer: Morphy Makofsky Incorporated

MEP Engineer: Moses Engineers

Historic Tax Credit Consultant: Rick Fifield, AIA

Exhibit Designer: Gallagher & Associates

Contractor: Ryan Gootee General Contractors, LLC

About Trapolin-Peer Architects

Founded in 1981, Trapolin-Peer Architects is a full-service architecture firm that specializes in context-sensitive designs for new construction and historic property renovation and restoration. trapolinpeer.com

SOURCE Trapolin-Peer Architects