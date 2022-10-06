Trastuzumab Biosimilars Global Market to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 27.1%

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trastuzumab Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022: By Product, By Indication, By Distribution" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global trastuzumab biosimilars market is expected to grow from $2.08 billion in 2021 to $2.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.1%. The market is expected to reach $6.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 27.1%.



North America was the largest region in the trastuzumab biosimilar market in 2021. Middle East is expected to be the largest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising prevalence of breast and gastric cancer contributed to the growth of the trastuzumab biosimilar market. Trastuzumab biosimilar is used in the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) overexpressing breast cancer and metastatic gastric cancer. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer affected 2.3 million women globally in 2020, with 685 000 fatalities.

According to Cancer India, breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in India and accounts for 14% of the cancers in women. Therefore, the rising prevalence of breast and gastric cancer increases the demand for trastuzumab biosimilar that helps save money when compared to expensive medicines, thereby driving the market.



The side effects of trastuzumab biosimilar are expected to limit the growth of the trastuzumab biosimilar market. The side effects of Herceptin (chemical name: Trastuzumab) include diarrhea, nausea, fever, heart problems, infection, cough, and rashes. Moreover, breast cancer studies reflect that the exposure of trastuzumab (Herceptin) therapy increased the rate of asymptomatic cardiac dysfunction in the two-year trastuzumab treatment from 4.6% to 8.1%. The rate of at least one patient experienced Grade-3 or higher, for treatment with trastuzumab is at 20.4% for two years, compared to 16.1% for one year of treatment. The side effects of trastuzumab have a negative impact on the trastuzumab biosimilar market.



Major players are continuously focusing on launching new products in the untapped regions, which is shaping the market for trastuzumab biosimilars. The companies operating in the trastuzumab biosimilars market are undergoing various strategic initiatives such as new product development, partnerships, geographical and product portfolio expansion to maintain their competitive position in the market and better serve the needs of the customers.

For instance, in December 2019, Biocon and Mylan launched Ogivri (trastuzumab-dkst), Trastuzumab Biosimilar in the USA. Mylan plans to offer Ogivri in 150 mg and 420mg strengths, increase access for the treatment of HER2-positive breast and gastric cancer.

In February 2020, Pfizer launched trastuzumab biosimilar to Herceptin, Trazimera in the USA. Trazimera is available for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) metastatic gastric and breast cancer. Furthermore, in April 2020, Merck announced the launch of a Biosimilar of Herceptin (trastuzumab)- ONTRUZANT(trastuzumab-dttb). ONTRUZANT is available in the USA for approximately $1,325 and $3,709 for the 150 mg single-dose and 420 mg multiple-dose vial, respectively.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product: Ogivri; Herzuma; Ontruzant; Trazimera; Others

2) By Indication: Adjuvant Breast Cancer; Metastatic Breast Cancer; Metastatic Gastric Cancer; Others

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy; Online Pharmacy



