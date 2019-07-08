Trauma Fixation Devices Market to Hit USD 9.5 Billion by 2025: Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The trauma fixation devices market share is set to rise from USD 7.2 billion in 2018 to USD 9.5 billion by 2025, according to a 2019 Global Market Insights Inc. report. Growing prevalence of bone degenerative disorders such as osteoporosis and rheumatoid arthritis leading bone injuries will boost the trauma fixation devices market growth during the projected timeframe. For instance, as per the International Osteoporosis Foundation estimates, by 2050, about 4.5 million hip fractures will occur across the globe. Furthermore, an increasing number of hip fractures will lead to high adoption of trauma fixation devices in the upcoming years.

A growing number of sports injuries will stimulate the trauma fixation devices market growth in the future. As per the National Safety Council estimates, more than 3.5 million sports injuries occurred in 2017 in the U.S. Nearly 20 percent of sports injuries occur due to fractures. With an increasing rate of fractures, the demand for trauma fixation devices will spur during the future years.

The internal fixators market accounted for USD 4.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market across the forecast timeframe. High patient preference towards internal fixators due to its better procedural outcome is one of the major reasons for the internal fixators market growth. Additionally, various market players are focusing on the development of biocompatible devices, thereby leading to segmental growth.

The titanium trauma fixation devices market is expected to show considerable growth at 5.1% CAGR during the projected timeframe. High growth rate is attributable to various advantages associated with titanium such as high biocompatibility and corrosion resistance as compared to other materials. Also, less post-operative complications of titanium fixation devices will lead to significant market growth in the future.

Lower extremities segment is forecasted to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2025. Increasing geriatric population coupled with growing injuries in lower extremities are a few of the major reasons for industry growth. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, nearly 90 percent of hip fractures occur due to falls. Additionally, increasing prevalence of osteoporosis will further lead to a high number of injuries in lower extremities, thus augmenting market growth.

Orthopedic centers market will expand at 5.3% CAGR during the forecast timeframe. A growing number of orthopedic clinics to meet the growing patient needs will lead to market growth. Also, the presence of skilled healthcare personnel and advanced facilities in such settings encourage people to prefer orthopedic centers over other healthcare settings, thereby boosting the segment growth in the foreseeable future.

The U.S. trauma fixation devices market accounted for USD 4.0 billion market size in 2018. Rising prevalence of degenerative bone diseases such as arthritis and osteoporosis will boost market growth. Also, an increasing number of sports-related injuries will significantly drive the U.S. trauma fixation market. Additionally, favorable reimbursement scenario and presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure will fortify market growth in the future.

China trauma fixation devices market is estimated to expand at 8.2% CAGR over 2019 to 2025, owing to a high prevalence of osteoporosis in the country. For instance, about 70 million people in China are affected by osteoporosis. Also, as per the International Osteoporosis Foundation estimates, China will spend about USD 12.5 billion for hip fracture treatment by 2020. Thus, the growing prevalence of degenerative bone disorders and rising expenditure on bone disorders will spur the China trauma fixation devices market growth over the forecast period.

Few of the major industry competitors involved in the global trauma fixation devices market are Wright Medical Group N.V., Smith & Nephew, Johnson & Johnson, Integra LifeSciences, Stryker Corporation and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., among the other industry players. The industry participants emphasize on mergers & acquisitions as well as novel product developments to strengthen their position in the market and gain larger revenue share.

