Trauma Implants Market Size Worth US$ 15.25 Billion by 2030 at 6.80% CAGR, COVID-19 Impact, and Global Analysis by Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, "Trauma Implants Market by Product (Metal Plates & Screws, Nails & Rods, Pins/Wires, Others), by End User (Orthopedic Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the trauma implants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.80% from 2021 to reach US$ 15.25 billion by 2030.

Market Drivers

Growth in the elderly population, who are more susceptible to osteoarthritis and obesity, reducing bone density, and osteoporosis are the main reasons propelling the worldwide trauma implants market. Additionally, a sharp increase in incidence of road accidents and sports-related injuries are projected to drive market expansion. In addition, it is anticipated that the healthcare sector's rapid expansion and technological improvements will drive the global market expansion.

Excerpts from 'by Product'

The global trauma implants market is divided into categories based on type:

Metal Plates & Screws

Nails & Rods

Pins/Wires

Others

Majority market share belongs to metal plates and screws segment. This market expansion is credited to the imperative need for these products in orthopedic emergencies. Furthermore, articular fractures treatments have a significant demand for screws. The use of screws improves accuracy while reducing the possibility of misalignment. Due to growing technological advancements, and the presence of significant market players involved in the creation of pins and wires, and other factors, the pins/wires segment is expected to expand over the forecast period.

Excerpts from 'by End User'

Based on end users, orthopedic clinics, hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers cumulatively make up the global trauma implant market. The hospitals segment occupies the largest revenue share in the trauma implants market. The segment is anticipated to grow over the forecast period as a result of rising investments in the development of new hospitals in the emerging economies along with rising demand for trauma implants for a variety of surgeries and applications. In addition, the growth of the global market is being attributed to factors such as infrastructure expansion, and rise in the use of innovative therapeutics, and supportive government efforts.

Excerpts from 'By Region'

The market for trauma implants has been divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

North America acquired majority revenue share, and it is anticipated that this trend shall persist throughout the projected period. The ageing population, growth in osteoarthritis cases due to influence of lifestyle, presence of key players, government funding for high-quality healthcare, and rise in demand for technologically advanced items are all factors that contributes in region's supremacy.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to prominently expand during the forecast period because of the region's high rate of traffic accidents, rising consumer product adoption, rising per capita income, and the region's significant unmet medical needs in developing nations like China and India.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent players operating in the trauma implants market are:

DePuy Synthes Companies (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Smith & Nephew plc

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group N.V

Aucmed LLC

Orthofix Medical Inc

Conformis, Inc

BioTek

Conmed Corporation

Medtronic Plc

DJO Surgical

B. Braun Melsungen AG

