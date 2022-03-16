Trauma Implants Market to reach US$ 16.7 Bn by the end of 2031, Says TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global trauma implants market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031, as per a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Orthopedic biodegradable implants are gaining traction, as they help in addressing several primary drawbacks of permanent metal implants, and the former is linked to some limitations. In order to analyze the performance of biodegradable implants, healthcare professionals are focusing on the study of inflammatory incidents at the implant-host tissue interface together with their degradation profiles, notes the TMR report on the global trauma implants market.

Organizations from the healthcare industry are increasing research in order to develop techniques that help in the management of inflammatory events due to implant-host tissue interface. In addition, enterprises are accelerating their R&D on the response of an individual's body at the bone-implant interface, which is important in order to develop proactive implants that allow for best outcomes for patients, states TMR report on the global trauma implants market.

Trauma Implants Market: Key Findings

Major enterprises operating in the global trauma implants market are developing anatomy-specific devices, including plates for femur, clavicle, humerus, and other bones. These plates are gaining immense popularity, owing to their ability to offer better attachment guidelines in comparison with low profile common application plates. Analysts at TMR expect the global trauma implants market to reach US$ 16.7 Bn 2031.

2031. In the recent years, there has been rise in the incidences of injuries due to sports, adventures, and accidents. The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) notes that approximately 25% of sports injuries are associated with lower extremities, including foot and ankle. Moreover, The National Electronic Injury Surveillance System in the U.S. states that more than 2 million patients visit the U.S. emergency departments in order to receive treatment of traumatic head injury every year. This highlights that the global trauma implants market is expected to observe sizable business opportunities during the forecast period.

Trauma Implants Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in prevalence of osteoporosis across the globe is likely to generate prominent sales prospects in the market during the forecast period

Rise in instances of traumatic head injury in many developed and developing nations across the globe is propelling the global trauma implants market

Trauma Implants Market: Regional Analysis

The global trauma implants market in North America is projected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period, owing to rise in older population, increased availability of different treatments at affordable rates, existence of many key players, and high prevalence of osteoarthritis in the region. Moreover, the North America trauma implants market is prognosticated be driven by increase in the use of technologically advanced products and rise in the support by regional governments for quality healthcare services.

is projected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period, owing to rise in older population, increased availability of different treatments at affordable rates, existence of many key players, and high prevalence of osteoarthritis in the region. Moreover, the trauma implants market is prognosticated be driven by increase in the use of technologically advanced products and rise in the support by regional governments for quality healthcare services. The Asia Pacific trauma implants market is projected to gain profitable avenues in the upcoming years, owing to rising number of road accidents, improving per capita income, surging demand for innovative products, and high unmet medical requirements in developing nations, including China and India

Trauma Implants Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Medtronic

Globus Medical

Stryker Corporation

DePuy Synthes

Conformis

Zimmer Biomet

Orthofix Medical, Inc.

Smith + Nephew

Acumed LLC

B. Braun

Trauma Implants Market Segmentation

Type

Plates

Screws

Interlocking Nails

Pins/Wires

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical centers

Others

Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

