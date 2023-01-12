Traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices size to increase by USD 1,723.41 million: North America will account for 41% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market by end-user, device, and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66% and register an incremental growth of USD 1,723.41 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Traumatic Brain Injury Assessment and Management Devices Market 2023-2027

The traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

BrainScope Co. Inc. - The company offers a traumatic brain injury assessment and management device namely BrainScope One.

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is estimated to account for 41% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The presence of the US, the world's largest healthcare devices market, is driving market growth in the region.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of brain surgeries, rising awareness about traumatic brain injuries, and the rise in road accidents. However, the scarcity of skilled neurologists and neurodiagnostic technicians is hindering market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a sample

Market Segmentation

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others. The hospital's segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. Based on geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the Key Data Covered in this Traumatic Brain Injury Assessment And Management Devices Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market vendors

Traumatic Brain Injury Assessment And Management Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,723.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.28 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., BrainScope Co. Inc., Canon Inc., Compumedics Ltd., Elekta AB, Esaote Spa, General Electric Co., ICON plc, InfraScan Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, NanoDx Inc., Natus Medical Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., NovaSignal Corp., Oculogica, RAUMEDIC AG, Siemens AG, and Vivonics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's healthcare market reports

