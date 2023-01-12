Traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices size to increase by USD 1,723.41 million: North America will account for 41% of market growth - Technavio

Jan 12, 2023, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market by end-user, device, and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.66% and register an incremental growth of USD 1,723.41 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report
Company Profiles
The traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- BrainScope Co. Inc. - The company offers a traumatic brain injury assessment and management device namely BrainScope One.
- InfraScan Inc. - The company offers traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices namely Infrascanner 2000.
- Compumedics Ltd. - The company offers traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices namely DWL TBI Device.
- Elekta AB - The company offers traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices namely the Leksell Vantage Stereotactic system.
- INTEGRA - The company offers traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices namely CereLink ICP Monitoring System
Regional analysis
Based on region, the global traumatic brain injury assessment and management devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is estimated to account for 41% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The presence of the US, the world's largest healthcare devices market, is driving market growth in the region.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of brain surgeries, rising awareness about traumatic brain injuries, and the rise in road accidents. However, the scarcity of skilled neurologists and neurodiagnostic technicians is hindering market growth.
Competitive analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a sample
Market Segmentation
- Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others. The hospital's segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
- Based on geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.
